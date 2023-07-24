“I love it here, but I also love playing; I can’t lie” – Manchester United star makes honest admission amid interest from Premier League club

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton reflected on his future amidst interest from newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town.

About his future at Old Trafford, Heaton said that he loves the club but would like to play more regularly. The 37-year-old said about his future at the Premier League giants:

“Unsure at the minute. I’ve got to wait until I speak to the manager. I love it here. But I also love playing, I can’t lie. So I will have a sit-down chat + see where we go.”

Heaton has been at Manchester United since 2021 but has made only three appearances for the senior team. He's the third choice 'keeper in the team and is likely to be behind new arrival Andre Onana, who has come in following David de Gea's departure.

Heaton's game time is not expected to rise at United, but he could get more playing time at Luton.

What Tom Heaton has said about Manchester United signing Andre Onana?

Manchester United have signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan in the ongoing summer transfer window. He comes in as a direct replacement for David de Gea after the Spaniard left on a free transfer after a 12-year stay.

Heaton said that Onana's qualities of playing the ball with his feet are quite visible. He added about the Cameroonian goalkeeper (via 90min):

"In the Premier League, we've got Ederson and Alisson, and they've changed that goalkeeping side a little bit. Most teams play that way now."

Heaton added:

"Onana has come in to us now. Time will tell. I think Pep said it was difficult for (Manchester City) to get on a high press on with him playing like that.

"I was really impressed with him in that game, and I'm looking forward to working with him, competing with him, and we'll see how it plays out."

Manager Erik ten Hag is keen on imposing his style of play at United next season. A goalkeeper adept with his feet is a requirement for his playing philosophy. Onana, having played under the Dutchman at Ajax, is well aware of the manager's style of play and could be a hit at Old Trafford.