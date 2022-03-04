“I love to be here” – Tuchel insists Chelsea are ‘perfect fit’ for him after being quizzed about his future 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he loves his job at Stamford Bridge and has no plans to manage a different club. Tuchel believes that Chelsea are a 'perfect fit' for him and is looking forward to meeting the next challenge.

The German manager made these remarks during his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend. Tuchel's team will be up against Burnley on Saturday as they move to consolidate their position in the table.

Quizzed on his future at Stamford Bridge, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel said:

''I have the opposite problem of staying here. Chelsea, from my point of view, is the perfect fit and I love to be here. Hopefully, it continues. There is uncertainty but isn't it always as a football manager? So I have trained to live with it at different levels and this is quite the level. But I am positive and I hope things will end well.''

Tuchel was also asked about signing players in the summer transfer window. The German said it is too early to comment on transfers as his only focus is to make the team perform consistently. He added:

''There have been no talks for the summer. It is simply too early. We're in a good place at the moment. I feel the team is growing and getting better and better. So no worries on this case until the summer. There is a long way to go.''

He added that the team is focusing on winning the FA Cup and consolidating their position in the table after losing the League Cup on penalties against Liverpool.

Chelsea FC's banker confirms that Roman Abramovich is will not rush to sell club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not rush to sell his club despite being aware of the mounting pressure from British lawmakers. There have been rumors that Abramovich might face sanctions due to his links with the Russian state.

An exclusive report published by Reuters, confirmed that the co-founder of the investment bank Raine Group LLC will not rush his divestment of the London club.

Raine Group LLC's co-founder Joe Ravitch also said in an interview that Abramovich will be patient in selecting the 'best steward' for his club.

