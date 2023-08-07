"I would love it" - Carlos Alcaraz urges Real Madrid to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has stated that he would love to see Kylian Mbappe don the Real Madrid shirt as soon as possible.

Alcaraz, who is currently the World No. 1 player, is a well-known fan of Real Madrid. He was present at the Stade de France in Paris to watch them defeat Liverpool and clinch the 2021-22 Champions League title.

When the former Los Blancos captain Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in 2022, he took to social media to congratulate the Frenchman. Earlier this year, four Real Madrid players — Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, and Federico Valverde — were present in the Spanish capital to watch Alcaraz in action at the Madrid Open.

Now, in a recent interview with MARCA, Alcaraz has expressed his desire to see Mbappe move to Real Madrid as early as possible.

"Every Real Madrid fan wants to see Mbappe in Madrid. He is one of the best players in the world today and all the teams love him. I hope we read some news that Mbappe is going to Madrid. I would love it," he said.

One of the biggest talking points of the current transfer window has been Mbappe's refusal to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract and the Ligue 1 champions looking to force his transfer to another club.

The 24-year-old is said to have turned down advances from Saudi Arabian clubs as he hopes to represent the Parisians next season, before a possible move to Real Madrid next summer.

PSG expected to drop Kylian Mbappe from squad for Ligue 1 opener against Lorient: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has entered the final 12 months of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. He has informed the club's management that he does not intend to extend it, despite having the option to add another year to his current deal.

This has led to PSG transfer-listing the player this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing next year. He has reportedly been forced to train away from the senior team and is currently spending time with the 'loft squad' — a group of players whose futures are expected to lie away from the club.

A report by RMC Sport has now claimed that the Parisians no longer view Mbappe as a part of the club's plans. He will be left out of the squad to face Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, August 12.

Les Parisiens, meanwhile, have been busy planning for life without Mbappe. They have roped in Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on a free transfer. The club is said to be close to signing three more attackers: Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.