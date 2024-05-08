“I love playing with him” - Cole Palmer names player he voted for after winning Chelsea Player of the Season award

Chelsea's Player of the Season award winner Cole Palmer has revealed that he voted for Malo Gusto for the award.

Palmer has had a brilliant season with the Blues, having arrived from Manchester City for a reported fee of £42.5 million last summer. He has scored 26 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 games across competitions this season. His general play has also been excellent, helping his side in attack.

Hence, it's no surprise that Palmer won the Chelsea Player of the Season and the Players' Player of the Season awards. When asked who he nominated for the latter, he said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“I voted for Malo Gusto. I love playing with him on the right. He’s been amazing this season when he’s played as well.”

The Blues signed Gusto from Olympique Lyon in January 2023 and he spent six months on loan at the French club. He arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer and due to Reece James' injury, he has been the first-choice right-back.

Gusto, 20, has made 34 appearances across competitions this season, providing eight assists.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva gets emotional during award ceremony

The west London side's award ceremony for the season was held at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, May 7. Cole Palmer was the big winner in the men's team with both awards. During the event, there was also a small tribute to outgoing defender Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian centre-back recently announced that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire. He was seen getting emotional and shedding a few tears at the awards ceremony on Tuesday.

The Blues signed Silva on a free transfer after he left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020. He has since made 152 appearances for the side, also contributing nine goals and four assists.

The 39-year-old provided a wealth of experience and calmness in defense playing with youngsters. He won the UEFA Champions League trophy, the FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Supercup with the west London side.

Silva has also announced that he will now join his former side Fluminese. He started his career at the Brazilian side's youth system before leaving in 2002. He returned in January 2006 and made 97 appearances in three seasons at the club.