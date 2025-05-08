“I would love to see him join” - Florent Malouda names player Chelsea must sign to ‘improve’ Nicolas Jackson

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has urged the Blues to do whatever it takes to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, advising that the Nigerian forward would help improve Nicolas Jackson. Chelsea's struggles in the final third have persisted this season, and Jackson, who currently spearheads the attack, has often been at the receiving end of criticism.

Osimhen was linked with a move to the west London outfit last season but a deal couldn’t materialize, with reports claiming at the time that the player’s wage demand was the deal breaker.

While Jackson positively complements Chelsea’s attack, the Senegal international is infamous for fluffing his lines. In an exclusive interview with Racing Tipster, Malouda was asked if Osimhen was the ideal striker for his former side to sign to replace Jackson. He responded:

“Yes. Just like Arsenal, we need a striker that scores 20 or more a season. Osimhen is the kind of player who can do that. I think the issue for Chelsea is how much he’ll cost, and what wages he wants. That can be sorted out. But we definitely need experienced players who can also give options in the way we are playing. So I think it should try to close the deal as soon as possible because there are reportedly a lot of clubs that are looking at him."

“The links with Chelsea are strong. We’ve had brilliant African footballers in the past, and Osimhen can be the next generation of African players at Chelsea. I would love to see him join the club. I think he would be an excellent signing. I also think he would help someone like Nicolas Jackson improve.”

Jackson has scored 12 goals for the Blues this season in 32 appearances across competitions.

Florent Malouda says Chelsea should part ways with Jadon Sancho at the end of the season

Malouda also advised Chelsea against keeping Jadon Sancho beyond this summer. Sancho joined the Blues last summer from Manchester United on a season-long loan. He did impress in his first three games for the west London club, but his performances of late have declined.

Given his recent form, his continuity at Stamford Bridge has been put in question. Malouda claimed Sancho hasn’t really shown that he wants to succeed at Chelsea and suggested that it won’t be a good thing for him to continue at the club.

“I didn’t see what I was expecting from him after he joined on loan from Manchester United,’’ Malouda said. “For Jadon Sancho, it’s not about his talent anymore. The point is more we haven’t really seen Sancho showing that he really wants to succeed on the pitch with Chelsea."

“So at this point I don’t think it would be a good thing for him to stay at Chelsea, because I guess that the club will try to sign new players, so he will probably go back to Manchester United.’’

Sancho’s recent downturn in form since he joined Chelsea was marked by his goal drought in 16 consecutive matches in the Premier League.

