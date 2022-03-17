"I love watching him play"- Rio Ferdinand likens Chelsea star to Berbatov and Van Persie

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Chelsea forward Kai Havertz for his performances in recent weeks.

The German has helped Thomas Tuchel's side win five consecutive games across competitions. Havertz has scored four goals and provided an assist in his last four appearances for the Blues.

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £72 million in the summer of 2020. He endured a difficult debut campaign, scoring just nine goals in 45 games. Havertz has grown by leaps and bounds this season, though. He has been deployed as a no.9 by manager Thomas Tuchel recently and has thrived in his new role.

The 22-year-old has replaced Romelu Lukaku as the club's first-choice striker. Ferdinand has likened Havertz's style of play with that of former United strikers Robin Van Persie and Dimitar Berbatov. After the German's game-winning goal in Chelsea's 1-0 league victory over Newcastle United last weekend:

"The streets liven up when you see goals like that. It is like a Berbatov, Robin van Persie touch; how slick it is, velcro vibes on the edge of his toe and an exquisite finish. I love watching him play," Ferdinand told BT Sport as per The Express.

Robin Van Persie scored 190 goals in 383 Premier League appearances for Manchester United and Arsenal. Dimitar Berbatov scored 122 goals in 305 league games for Tottenham Hotspur, United and Fulham.

Kai Havertz's incredible form could lead to Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea departure

Luton Town vs Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Kai Havertz's impressive form in recent weeks has reduced Romelu Lukaku's game time. The Belgian was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Burnley a fortnight ago. He came on as a second-half substitute in the Blues' wins over Norwich and Newcastle United last week.

Lukaku joined the Blues from Inter Milan last summer on a club-record fee of £97.5 million. The 28-year-old has failed to live up to his enormous price tag, though. He has scored just five goals in 19 Premier League appearances and finds himself behind Havertz in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut from his Chelsea salary in order to resume his career at Inter Milan next season.



(Source: Calciomercato) Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut from his Chelsea salary in order to resume his career at Inter Milan next season.(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut from his Chelsea salary in order to resume his career at Inter Milan next season.(Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/6yWG0em7po

Havertz's consistent performances, coupled with Tuchel's lack of faith in Lukaku, could lead to the Belgian's departure this summer. According to Gazetta dello Sport, the striker is eager to return to Inter Milan at the end of the season.

