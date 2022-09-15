"I love the way he moves" - Micah Richards chooses between PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Former Manchester City man Micah Richards has picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe over City ace Erling Haaland, admitting that he's a fan of his movement.

PSG’s Mbappe and Manchester City’s Haaland are arguably the two most sought-after forwards in the world right now. Both players were on the scoresheet on Wednesday night (September 14) for their respective teams, which sparked the Mbappe vs Haaland debate during CBS Sports' postgame coverage.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



…and he already scored 13 goals as Man City player in one month. 26 goals in 21 Champions League games. Oh, and what a goal guys. Erling Haaland. 🤖…and he already scored 13 goals as Man City player in one month. 26 goals in 21 Champions League games. Oh, and what a goal guys. Erling Haaland. 🤖🏆🇳🇴 #UCL…and he already scored 13 goals as Man City player in one month. https://t.co/hNZXtnjehq

The question was put forward to Richards, who, despite his City bias, admitted that he would pick the Frenchman over the Norwegian. When asked to pick his favorite, the Englishman replied (via the Daily Mail):

“What we talking about? All-round game?”

When asked to simply pick one, Richards picked the Parisian superstar, saying:

“I would still take Mbappe. Because I love Mbappe, I love the way he moves.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was present at the scene and made it a point to press on the matter. He quizzed Richards, saying:

“So you don't like Manchester City's Erling Haaland?”

Richards rebuked:

“I didn't say that. I just said I prefer Mbappe.”

Carragher added:

“So, you'd rather Mbappe play Man City than Haaland?”

Richards concluded the passage by saying:

“No, not in this system. Not in this system.”

“As a number nine, Haaland in Man City's team I would prefer him, but all-round game, Mbappe.”

While Haaland’s acrobatic goal helped City to a 2-1 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund, Mbappe’s strike helped PSG to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday night.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe have both scored 10+ goals this season

Both Haaland and Mbappe have enjoyed a blistering start to the 2022-23 campaign, scoring for fun for their respective clubs. They are two of only three players in the top five European leagues to have scored 10 or more goals across all competitions this season.

While the Manchester City star has scored 13 goals in nine appearances across competitions, Mbappe has netted 10 in eight matches. It took Haaland only seven games to score 10 goals this season, making him the quickest player to reach the milestone this season.

Mbappe’s PSG teammate Neymar is the third player with 10 or more goals this season. The Brazilian, who has 11 goals to his name in 10 games across competitions, took nine matches to reach the 10-goal milestone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty