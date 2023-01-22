"I loved being in the away end" - Chelsea legend posts emotional message after watching Liverpool draw with fans at Anfield

Chelsea legend John Terry has shared a wholesome message following the Blues' goalless draw with Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, January 21.

The former centre-back watched the game with the Blues fans in the away end. This was perhaps a new experience for the Englishman and he took to his Instagram to share an emotional message with the club's supporters.

Following the west London side's draw against Liverpool, Terry wrote:

"I loved being in the away end with our supporters today, as a player you arrive on the bus and head straight to the dressing room, you don’t get to see or feel what the fans feel, when I retired I always wanted to be in the away end with our supporters and I absolutely loved it today."

He added:

"A huge thank you to all our supporters who travel the world supporting our great club. I F*****g Love You All. @chelseafc. Double Double Double…"

Terry is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in the club's history. He was handed the armband at the start of the 2004-05 season and led Chelsea to five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, and numerous other honors.

Terry played 715 games for the Blues before departing for Aston Villa in 2017 and eventually retired a year later.

Graham Potter on Chelsea's performance against Liverpool

In a game between the two struggling sides, the Blues would perhaps be happier with a point away against Liverpool. They also put in a decent performance and had good chances to score via Hakim Ziyech and new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Speaking after the game, Graham Potter was also pleased with the performance, as he said (via Chelseafc.com):

"I am happy with the performance overall as it is never easy here, it’s a huge challenge. I thought we played well and were the better side in the first half. They started the second half better, but we had a couple of chances with Mykhailo [Mudryk] and Carney [Chukwuemeka]. We wanted to win but we take the point and move forward."

He added:

"I liked the energy of the team and what we tried to do. We were a back three in the first half and after they started well second half, we needed to adjust, bringing Mudryk on. The extra player in the build-up helped us calm it down a little bit, because of the crowd. We managed it well. I liked the spirit in our performance so it’s something for us to move forward with."

With the draw, Chelsea remained ninth in the Premier League table while Liverpool moved to eighth. Both sides have the same number of points but the Reds are ahead on goal difference and have a game in hand.

