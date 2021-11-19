"I would have loved it" - Barcelona talent regrets not being able to play with "best player of all time" Lionel Messi

Barcelona starlet Nico Gonzalez has expressed his regret at not being able to play with Lionel Messi. The teenager is of the view that the PSG superstar is the best player of all time.

Having risen through the ranks at Barcelona, Gonzalez made his senior debut for the side under Ronald Koeman this season. The midfielder made his first appearance for the Catalans in their 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga in August.

Gonzalez now has 11 appearances for Barcelona, with two of them coming in the Champions League. Having joined Blaugrana at the age of 11, the Spaniard is living his dream by being a part of their first team.

Squawka Football @Squawka Nico González's first half by numbers vs. Celta Vigo:



15 passes attempted

14 passes completed

8 duels won

4 take-ons completed

3 fouls won

1 assist



Another La Masia graduate shining bright. ✨ Nico González's first half by numbers vs. Celta Vigo:15 passes attempted14 passes completed8 duels won4 take-ons completed3 fouls won1 assistAnother La Masia graduate shining bright. ✨ https://t.co/txCYSz2w2i

Now a regular in Barcelona's senior squad, Gonzalez does not have much to complain about. However, the 19-year-old has revealed that he has one major regret as a Barcelona player.

Gonzalez has expressed his regret at not being able to play with Messi. The Argentina international put an end to his long-term association with Barcelona by joining PSG in the summer.

The Spain Under-21 international explained that he would have loved to have played with Messi. Gonzalez also hailed the PSG superstar as the best player of all time. He said:

"The truth is that [I couldn't play with Messi]. Unfortunately, what happened happened. For any kid, playing with Messi is almost the best. He is the best player of all time that I have seen, without a doubt. Personally, I would have loved it [to share the pitch with him]," Gonzalez told Mundo Deportivo.

While Gonzalez missed out on the chance to play with Messi, he now has the opportunity to play under the management of former Barcelona midfielder Xavi. The Spaniard took charge as Blaugrana's new boss earlier this month.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG in the summer

Lionel Messi joined Barcelona from Newell's Old Boys in the summer of 2000. The Argentinean then put an end to his 21-year association with Blaugrana by joining PSG on a free transfer this summer.

The 34-year-old was reportedly keen to put pen to paper on a fresh contract with Barcelona. However, the Catalans' financial constraints meant that the two parties could not reach an agreement over a new deal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After Barcelona and Messi failed to reach an agreement, he joined PSG on a two-year deal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy