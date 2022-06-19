"I'm already leaving the national team and #10 is yours" - Brazilian attacker says he's set to inherit iconic shirt from Neymar

Brazil youngster Rodrygo has revealed that Neymar is preparing to retire from the national team and wants him to take up the #10 jersey.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who is also the second-highest goal scorer for Brazil, could play his last FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year if the Real Madrid star's revelation is anything to go by.

The 30-year-old forward has also decided who will inherit the legendary number 10 jersey after him. Before Neymar, the number 10 shirt was donned by many legendary Brazilian players, including Pele, Ronaldinho, and Kaka.

The former Barcelona star believes Rodrygo is now the rightful heir to the legendary Brazil number 10 jersey.

The 21-year-old Real Madrid winger played a crucial role in the Spanish giants' winning La Liga and Champions League titles in the recently-concluded season.

Rodrygo scored two crucial goals in the UCL semifinal against Manchester City to help Real Madrid complete a comeback in injury time and make it to the final against Liverpool.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN, Rodrygo revealed what his senior teammate told him in the national team camp about his retirement. He said:

''Neymar said: 'I'm already leaving the national team and 10 is yours'. I didn't even know what to say to him. I was embarrassed, I giggled and didn't even know what to say properly. I told him that he has to play some more, that I didn't want to now and stuff. And then he had a laugh.''

The PSG winger made his national team debut at the age of 18 in 2010 against the United States of America. The Brazilian scored his first goal in the debut game itself, and then went on to take his tally to 74 goals in 119 games for his national team.

Neymar has a chance of World Cup glory in Qatar with Rodrygo, Vinicius and the young Brazil squad

The five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil, have a decent chance of World Cup glory in Qatar this year with a young and talented squad.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The last time a men's World Cup was played in North America, over 94,000 fans watched Brazil lift the trophy at the Rose Bowl in LA 🏟️ The last time a men's World Cup was played in North America, over 94,000 fans watched Brazil lift the trophy at the Rose Bowl in LA 🏟️ 🏆 https://t.co/mDYNYIbccM

Many of the players in the team like Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, Casemiro and Rodrygo tasted Champions League glory this year. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar won league titles with Manchester City and PSG.

The Brazilian team is ranked number 1 in the FIFA rankings and with this young talented squad has the capability to claim World Cup glory.

