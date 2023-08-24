"I'm always ready" - 'World's sexiest athlete' Alica Schmidt challenges Erling Haaland to a race after thrashing Mats Hummels

German runner Alica Schmidt is up for a race with Manchester City superstar, Erling Haaland. She also said she might stand a better chance against the Norwegian in a 400 m race.

Alica Schmidt has been competing on the European as well as global stage since an early age as a short-distance runner (200m and 400m). She has also represented Germany at the U-23 European Athletics Championships. In addition to that, she was also a part of the German relay squad at the 2020 Summer Olympics, but she didn't compete in the event.

Apart from athletics, she has also been connected to football. The 24-year-old was a fitness coach of German side, Borussia Dortmund when Haaland was a part of the club. Two years ago, she did a similar race with former Bayern Munich defender, Mats Hummels.

The two did a 400-metre dash on a track in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, with the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner falling on the ground after he completed the race. After the dash, Mats Hummels said( via The Sun):

"Oh my God, this was the worst thing I ever did. I'm so glad I chose football. You make it look so easy."

A similar topic had again been raised after the Norwegian daily, Dagbladet asked the German runner whether she could get the better of Manchester City star, Erling Haaland, in a race. Alica Schmidt replied:

"Hmm, I don't know - maybe. I think, on 400 meters, yes. On 200 meters, it would be more difficult. But I would be happy if the race took place. I don't know, I have to ask him. But I'm always ready."

How fast is Manchester City star Erling Haaland?

Erling Haaland joined Pep Guardiola's Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, last season. The Norwegian attacker made a blistering arrival in the Premier League,scoring a total of 36 goals in his first season, and broke the record held by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

In addition to being a menace in the opposition goalkeeper box, the former Borussia Dortmund striker also possesses ridiculous speed. According to the data gathered by Squawka, Erling Haaland's top speed has been registered at 36.22km/h.

However, he's not the fastest player in English top-tier football. His Manchester City teammate, Kyle Walker's top speed has been recorded at 37.31km/h, which is the highest in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson is the second name on the list with 36.7km/h as his top speed.