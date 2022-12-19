"I’m aware" - Eddie Howe comments on rumors of Newcastle United's interest in FIFA World Cup winner 

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has addressed the rumors regarding his side's interest in FIFA World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

Howe has done a phenomenal job since taking over at Newcastle United in November of 2021. The Englishman took over a relegation-threatened Magpies side to lead them comfortably to safety and is now pushing for Champions League football.

The Tyneside club are third in the table ahead of the Premier League restart and have been linked with several big names ahead of the January transfer window.

Howe has commented on rumors of his side's interest in Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who played a key role in helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has claimed that he knows the Benfica star but his asking price could be massive.

The Newcastle United manager said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“I’m aware of Enzo and I know him. But I think the transfer fee to sign him might be quite lumpy. Shearer said he’d be good for us? I’m sorry Alan, I was on the other channel."

Enzo Fernandez had a brilliant tournament and was awarded the FIFA World Cup 'Young Player Award' for his wonderful showings in the middle of the park.

Newcastle are reportedly chasing a holding midfielder during the upcoming January transfer window. Magpies legend Alan Shearer urged his former club to break the bank on the gifted midfielder on Match of the Day.

Enzo Fernandez only made his move to Europe this summer with Benfica. However, his exploits for both club and country could see him earn another big move soon.

The Argentine's run in the FIFA World Cup has led to him being linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid. As per SI, Liverpool have already reached an agreement with Benfica for the midfielder.

Newcastle United could compete with Arsenal for France star who impressed in the FIFA World Cup

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January. Rabiot enjoyed an impressive FIFA World Cup campaign, playing an integral role for France on their journey to the final.

The Frenchman is currently in the last year of his contract with Juventus and has turned down a contract renewal from the Serie A outfit.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder is seeking a deal worth more than £10 million per season. As it stands, he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs in January.

