“I’m not a big fan” – Emmanuel Petit delivers honest verdict on Arsenal star who ‘looks like a different player’ now

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit is skeptical about the Gunners' new signing Jorginho but has claimed that the midfielder looks happy with the move.

The north London side signed Jorginho on the Deadline Day of the January transfer window from rivals Chelsea for £12 million. Due to Thomas Partey's injury, the Italian midfielder has jumped straight into action for Mikel Arteta's side.

Jorginho has made five appearances for the Gunners and played a key role in their 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League. They restored parity after being behind twice in the game. Jorginho then pulled out a brilliant shot that hit the crossbar and went in via Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Arsenal could've spent over £150 million on Mykhailo Mudryk & Moises Caicedo in January.



They opted to sign Jorginho & Leandro Trossard for £39 million instead.



Jorginho got a 90th min strike at Villa, Trossard's goal & assist has brought back 4 points.



Bargains 🤝 Arsenal could've spent over £150 million on Mykhailo Mudryk & Moises Caicedo in January.They opted to sign Jorginho & Leandro Trossard for £39 million instead.Jorginho got a 90th min strike at Villa, Trossard's goal & assist has brought back 4 points.Bargains 🤝 💰 Arsenal could've spent over £150 million on Mykhailo Mudryk & Moises Caicedo in January.🔴 They opted to sign Jorginho & Leandro Trossard for £39 million instead.⚽️ Jorginho got a 90th min strike at Villa, Trossard's goal & assist has brought back 4 points.Bargains 🤝 https://t.co/2UTPf9yUYH

Petit, who played for both Arsenal and Chelsea, shared his thoughts on the Italian midfielder after the Gunners' win over Leicester City, saying (via Sport Bible):

"City will put pressure on them every single day, but they are showing so much maturity and happiness. Happiness is so important and you can see that from Jorginho, he’s a different player.

"I’m not a big fan of Jorginho and I think he’s very happy he’s left Chelsea’s dressing room - all of a sudden he looks like a different player."

Jorginho played 213 games for Chelsea, contributing 29 goals and nine assists, before joining Arsenal in January.

Mikel Arteta on Jorginho's substitution in Arsenal's win over Everton

Arsenal hammered Everton 4-0 at home in the Premier League on March 1 to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points. Gabriel Martinelli scored a brace while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard scored a goal each to secure a comprehensive victory.

Arsenal @Arsenal A magical night at Emirates Stadium



Relive our four-goal victory over Everton all over again A magical night at Emirates StadiumRelive our four-goal victory over Everton all over again 💫 A magical night at Emirates StadiumRelive our four-goal victory over Everton all over again 👇 https://t.co/1Tl0ArttJP

Jorginho, who started the game, was subbed off at half-time by manager Mikel Arteta in favor of Thomas Partey. Explaining the decision after the game, the Spaniard said (via Football.London):

"We needed a magic moment there. And Alex (Zinchenko) produced that. And then the team grew especially with Thomas (Partey) as Jorg(inho) was not feeling good today.

"When he came on he really gave some presence and some stability to the team and I think the second half was superb."

The Gunners will next host Bournemouth in the English top flight on Saturday, March 4.

Poll : 0 votes