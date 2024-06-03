"I'm very calm, I have a contract until 2026" - Barcelona star provides fresh update on his future

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has stated that he's not overly worried about his contract situation with the Catalan giants.

The centre-back's current agreement with the Blaugrana expires in the summer of 2026. As a result, he has attracted interest from various clubs, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea.

About his contractual situation, the Uruguay international believes that his representatives will meet with the Barcelona hierarchy and come out with the best outcome.

"I am very well, I am calm. I have a contract tilll 2026. My representatives will meet with the club, but now I am focused on the national team," he was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal).

Trending

Araujo is seen as an integral part of the team at Camp Nou, making 37 appearances across competitions in the recently concluded season, bagging a goal and two assists. However, his team failed to win La Liga or the UEFA Champions League this season, which could prompt him to consider a move elsewhere.

Despite Bayern Munich not winning silverware this campaign, they will be among the favorites for the Bundesliga next season. The Bavarian outfit also made it to the Champions League semi-final, where they suffered a defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Chelsea and Manchester United are both going through a rebuild. The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League standings, three points and two places ahead of the Red Devils. However, Erik ten Hag's team won the FA Cup, beating Manchester City 2-1 in the final.

Hansi Flick sees Ronald Araujo as an important feature of the Barcelona team - Reports

Ronald Araujo

Incoming Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly made it clear that he wishes the Catalan club to hold on to Ronald Araujo this summer. According to SPORT, the German coach wants the Blaugrana to restart talks over the defender's contract (via Barca Universal).

The 25-year-old initially came to the club in the summer of 2018 from Uruguayan outfit Boston River. He first started representing Barcelona's B team and made 44 appearances across competitions, bagging six goals and three assists.

Since breaking into the club's first team, Araujo has recorded 150 appearances across competitions, bagging eight goals and five assists. He has won the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey once each, among other honors, with Barca.