“I’m certain that he was murdered” - Diego Maradona’s son speaks out ahead of trial to determine responsibility for death of Argentine legend

The son of late Argentine legend Diego Maradona has spoken ahead of the trial to determine who was culpable for his father's death. Diego Maradona Jr insists that his father was murdered and demanded justice for the World Cup winner.

The late Maradona passed away in 2020, and eight doctors and nurses are involved in the trial to determine the legendary forward's cause of death. In a recent appearance on Antena 3's Spanish television show "Y ahora Sonsoles", the late World Cup winner's son demanded justice for his father, saying via Ojogo:

"We have been waiting for this day for almost four and a half years and the truth is that the trial has to begin because there are many things to clarify. If the doctors had done things well, maybe I wouldn't be in this chair right now. I was always aware of everything because a Whatsapp group was created where all my brothers, the five, and some members of my father's medical team were present. It was the worst 25 days of my life because I was on the verge of death. I'm sure he was murdered. What do I expect from the trial? Let the person who made him die pay. I trust justice and believe that sooner or later they will pay. They gave him some medicine and knew he was going to die and there was a lot of interest in him dying. We want justice for our father"

Diego Maradona is widely believed to be one of the greatest players ever to play football. The Argentine great represented iconic football institutions like Napoli and Barcelona during his playing career and helped his country to the FIFA World Cup in 1986.

Diego Maradona's football legacy

Diego Maradona was one of the best footballers in the 20th century. The Argentine forward was deeply beloved in his homeland and was one of the first footballers to claim worldwide for his exploits on the pitch.

Maradona began his career with Argentinos Jrs, coming through the youth ranks before securing a move to Buenos Aires powerhouses Boca Juniors in 1981 on a loan deal. In 1982, the forward left his homeland to join Barcelona in a reported € 7.3 million fee deal.

El Diego spent two seasons with Blaugrana, scoring 38 goals and providing 23 assists in 58 games for the Catalan side before joining Napoli in 1984 for a reported € 6.97 million. The Argentine star shone in Naples, spending eight glorious years in southern Italy that bore two Scudettos, one Copa Italia, one UEFA Cup, and one Italian Super Cup.

Diego Maradona bagged 76 assists and 115 goals from 257 goals for the Partenope before he left to join Sevilla in 1992 on a free transfer. He scored six times and provided eight assists in 26 games for the Andalusian side before joining Newell's Old Boys on a free transfer in 1993, but never played a game for them before he rejoined Boca in 1995. He hung up his boots in 1997.

