"I’m confident but we have to keep going" - Erling Haaland sends message after starring in Manchester City's win over Wolves

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has sent a strong message to their rivals following his stellar showing against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Norway international scored four goals as Pep Guardiola's side demolished Wolves 5-1 at the Etihad.

Haaland has gone through a fair share of injury troubles this season but has still been a pivotal player for Manchester City when available. The 23-year-old was at his absolute best against Wolves on Saturday, May 4, inflicting the Midlands club a 5-1 hammering.

Following the game, Haaland insisted that the Cityzens were on a mission and determined to clinch their fourth Premier League title in a row. The former Borussia Dortmund superstar said, as quoted by football.london:

“It was a great game. It was important win, obviously, and fantastic to score four goals. It was a difficult game. They can play football so it was not easy but we were solid and we’re on a mission. Now focus on the next one. I’m confident but we have to keep going, we have to push and focus.”

Haaland scored his third hat-trick of the season in the first half with two of those coming from the spot. The Norwegian scored his fourth in the second half after Hee-chan pulled one back for the visitors. Julian Alvarez scored City's fifth late in the game.

The Manchester City hitman has now scored 36 goals in 41 games across competitions this season while creating six for his teammates. The Cityzens find themselves second in the table, just a point behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland hits back at Roy Keane

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has hit back at Roy Keane for his comments. The Manchester United legend earlier claimed that apart from his world-class finishing ability, Haaland was a "League Two player".

Following his four-goal haul against Wolves in Manchester City's 5-1 win, Haaland was asked about Keane's comments. The striker responded:

“I really don’t care about that man."

Haaland has been an exceptional player for Pep Guardiola's side since his £51.2 million switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. The striker has scored 88 goals and produced 15 assists in 94 appearances for the Cityzens till date.