“I really don’t care about that man” - Erling Haaland hits back at Roy Keane for ‘League Two level’ jibe 

Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland responded to Roy Keane's 'League Two level' comment after Manchester City's 5-1 thumping of the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad on Saturday, May 4.

When asked about Roy Keane's comments, Haaland shrugged and said in an interview on ViaPlay:

“I really don’t care about that man”

The Haaland-Keane discourse started after the Easter Sunday match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad on March 31. In a fiercely contested match, both juggernauts canceled each other, and it ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Arsenal defenders successfully kept Erling Haaland quiet throughout the 90 minutes. Roy Keane wasn't impressed by Haaland's link-up play with other Manchester City players.

In the Sky Sports post-match analysis, the former Manchester United man said Erling Haaland's 'general play is so poor.' He said that Haaland might be the best in the world in front of goal, but his general play was 'almost like a League Two player.'

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland owned the Etihad in Saturday's match against Wolves. He found the net four times and almost doubled his xG of 2.11 (via Sofascore). With 25 goals and five assists in 25 Premier League games this season, Erling Haaland has proved to be the perfect finisher for Pep Guardiola and his men.

In two seasons for Manchester City, Haaland has scored a whopping 63 goals and 13 assists in 61 games in the Premier League. He was also awarded the Golden Boot and Player of the Season last season and is leading the goalscoring charts currently this time as well.

Erling Haaland's goals against Wolves bring Manchester City closer to their 10th Premier League title

We are almost at the end of the Premier League season, and the title race is at its peak. Arsenal currently lead the table with 83 points, and Manchester City are a close second with 82. However, Manchester City have one match in hand and will win the Premier League if they win all there remaining matches.

For Arsenal, things aren't in their hands anymore. If they win their remaining two matches, they will reach a maximum of 89 points by the end of the season. The Gunners must pray that Manchester City drops points in at least one of their remaining three matches.

If Arsenal win their last two matches while Manchester City win two and draw one, the crown will go to the Gunners. This is because of their superior goal difference (60 over 54).

Manchester City's last three matches will be against Fulham (A), Tottenham Hotspur (A), and West Ham United (H). Meanwhile, the Gunners will visit Old Trafford to face Manchester United and invite Everton to the Emirates Stadium in their last two outings of the season.