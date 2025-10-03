"I’m convinced of that" - Barcelona legend Xavi explains what Lamine Yamal has to do in order to win the Ballon d'Or in the future

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez opened up on Lamine Yamal's chances to win the Ballon d'Or in the coming years. The legendary midfielder insisted that winning the Champions League or the World Cup could help propel his chances of lifting the award.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, he said (via Barca Universal):

“This time, the collective titles carried more weight. For me, of course, he deserved it. Vitinha, Salah, Pedri, and Raphinha also deserved it.

“There are many who deserve it, but in the end, the titles carry more weight. Lamine will win it. I’m convinced of that, but when his team wins the Champions League or the World Cup.”

Dembele beat the teenager to the 2025 Ballon d'Or, with Paris Saint-Germain's impressive exploits certainly helping the Frenchman's case. Les Parisiens completed a treble, including lifting the Champions League with a stunning 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final.

Barcelona, meanwhile, did manage a trio of domestic trophies but were unable to replicate it on the continental stage. They suffered an exit at the hands of the Nerazzurri in the semis, losing 7-6 on aggregate.

Yamal burst onto the scene during Xavi's tenure at the Camp Nou. The winger has risen fast to the top of the footballing world and will be keen on guiding the club and Spain to continued success in the coming years.

"It would be a grave mistake" - Sevilla manager opens up on plans to face Barcelona

Sevilla manager Matias Almeyda claimed that focusing solely on Lamine Yamal would be detrimental to his side's chances of winning. When asked how Los Nervionenses would deal with the threat of the 18-year-old, Almeyda replied (via Barca Universal):

“If I were to focus on just one player, it would be a grave mistake. Barcelona has 20 good players.

“There’s a function that goes beyond the technical qualities of each player, and that’s what we have to stop.”

The star attacker has picked up where he left off from last season despite missing some time owing to a groin injury. He has two goals and four assists in just five appearances but will be far from La Blaugrana's only threat in the game.

Barcelona will be keen on continuing their unbeaten start to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. With six wins and a draw from their first seven, the side hold a two-point lead over Real Madrid early in their title defence.

