"I’m not crying" - Former Arsenal star claims he has no regrets over leaving Mikel Arteta's side

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has no regrets over leaving Arsenal last summer.

The German shots-topper left Mikel Arteta's side and headed to Craven Cottage for £3 million. He struggled for game time in the latter stages of his four seasons at the Emirates.

Leno watched Arsenal mount a credible challenge for the Premier League title last season. Hence, he was asked by Sport BILD whether he regrets leaving the title challenging Gunners. He responded by praising Fulham for their recent transformation under Marco Silva:

“The way we played was intense. I like the gameplay. I haven’t regretted for a second that I stayed in England and went to Fulham. Fulham used to be an elevator crew. Now we want to establish ourselves properly."

Leno then touched on the north Londoners' title challenge of which Arteta's side came up short to Manchester City, missing out on league glory by five points:

“In the end, Arsenal didn’t become champions, but regardless of that, I had to look at myself: the Arsenal chapter was just over for me. I still have a good relationship with some guys."

The 31-year-old concluded by insisting that he didn't regret leaving the Emirates for Fulham:

“But I’m not crying after the Arsenal chapter, I haven’t missed or regretted anything.”

Leno has been handed more game time by Silva at Craven Cottage, featuring 37 times across competitions this season, keeping eight clean sheets. The Cottagers finished 10th place in their first season back in the Premier League.

The German was the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper from 2019 to 2021. He made 125 appearances during his time at the Emirates, keeping 37 clean sheets.

However, Arteta lured Aaron Ramsdale to the club in 2021, which spelled the end of Leno's claim to being the side's first-choice shot-stopper. He was limited to just eight appearances in his final campaign with the north London giants.

Arsenal are considering a move for Chelsea's Kai Havertz

The Gunners could swoop for Chelsea's Havertz.

English journalist Charles Watts (via CaughtOffside) claims that Arsenal are discussing a possible move for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. Arteta is said to be an admirer of the German forward.

Havertz endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge amid the side's poor performance as a collective. He managed just nine goals in 47 games across competitions, predominantly playing in a false nine role.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverusken for £75 million in 2020. He scored the winner in the Blues' Champions League final triumph over Manchester City in 2021.

However, Havertz has failed to impress during his time in west London. Arteta may be looking to launch a move as he searches for more options in attack. His side are preparing for Champions League football for the first time since 2017.

