“I take full responsibility” - 'Devastated' Chelsea star pens emotional apology to fans after 4-1 defeat against Newcastle

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has penned an apology on Instagram following his side's 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United. Mauricio Pochettino's side visited St. James' Park for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, November 25, and suffered a crushing defeat at the hand of the Magpies.

Chelsea secured a 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur and drew 4-4 against Manchester City prior to the international break. They made a decent start to the game but Newcastle United were much more incisive in front of goal and took their chances.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva made a major individual mistake leading to Newcastle United's third goal. Just seconds after Jamal Lascelles put his team in front at the hour mark, the Brazilian center-back completely mistimed a backpass to Robert Sanchez.

Joelinton latched on to the ball and made no mistake with the finish to put his team 3-1 up. After the full-time whistle, the veteran stopper took to Instagram to apologize to the fans following the disappointing result. He wrote on Instagram:

“I’m devastated. It wasn’t a good day for us. I would like to apologise to everyone for the defeat, especially to my teammates who believe in me and support me every day. I take full responsibility. Let’s gather strength and come back stronger.”

Thiago Silva has been a remarkable servant to Chelsea since joining the London side in 2020 on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Even at the age of 39, the former AC Milan star remains the leader at the back for the Blues.

The win was Newcastle United's fifth on the trot at home in the league, taking them to within three points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, the Blues remained 10th, with 16 points from 13 matches.

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino delivers verdict on Newcastle loss

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at his team after their disappointing loss against Newcastle United.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, the Argentine labeled his team's performance as the worst of the season so far. He said (h/t CaughtOffside):

‘‘It was our worst game of the season. It was tough to be in the stands. We did not play how we should play, we showed a lack of intensity and energy.”

The former Spurs boss added (via the BBC):

‘‘We cannot complain about the result, we did not read the game from the beginning. We cannot blame the players, it is the team together. We need to understand the level we need to compete, and learn about this situation. We didn't show that we were playing for something important.”

Pochettino was sitting in the stands instead of the dugout due to a touchline ban after picking up three yellow cards since the start of the league season.