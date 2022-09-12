“I’m devastated” - Thomas Tuchel breaks silence for the first time since Chelsea sacking in emotional statement 

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed himself publicly for the first time since being sacked by the club.

The Blues parted ways with Tuchel on September 7 following their loss to Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League opener.

The German coach finally broke his silence on the issue as he released a public statement. Here's what the 49-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start."

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. https://t.co/0TTlUOjWDx

He further added that the success he had with the London club will forever have a special place in his heart:

"The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart."

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

Thomas Tuchel @TTuchelofficial The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart. The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.

Tuchel was in charge of the Blues for 99 games since joining in January 2021. He won 62 matches, drew 18, and lost 19 games with the Premier League giants.

Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super cup, and FIFA Club World Cup trophies under his guidance.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager is currently without a club.

The Blues, meanwhile, have appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter as the new man in charge.

He will face Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League in his first game in charge of the club on September 14.

Fabrizio Romano says Thomas Tuchel wants to be back to coaching soon after end of Chelsea stint

Thomas Tuchel

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently suggested that Thomas Tuchel will be back in action sooner rather than later.

He further added that many believe Tuchel is a better fit for a team with fewer superstars. However, given his experience at clubs like PSG and Chelsea, he could be a choice for a European giant.

Here's what Romano wrote for Caught Offside:

"Honestly, at the moment neither Thomas Tuchel nor his agents have any idea of the next step. It will take time to figure out the next project, but for sure, Tuchel wants to come back ASAP and work hard again in football as he didn't expect to be fired by Chelsea."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh