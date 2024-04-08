"I’m so disappointed" - Pundit shocked by what Chelsea star had to do in 2-2 draw against Sheffield United 

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy was shocked to see Conor Gallagher having to drop deep to get on the ball against Sheffield United on Sunday, April 7.

The Blues put up another disappointing performance as they drew 2-2 against bottom-placed Sheffield at Bramall Lane in the Premier League. Thiago Silva opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute before Jayden Bogle equalised in the 32nd minute.

Noni Madueke put the west London side back up in the 66th minute but Oli McBurnie incredibly equalised in the third minute of stoppage time. It was another disappointing performance from Chelsea as they dropped points for the 20th time in the league this season.

During the game, Jason Cundy was particularly disappointed to see Conor Gallagher having to drop deep to get on the ball. He said while commentating (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Conor Gallagher’s having to drop back at left-back sometimes to pick up the ball. I’m so disappointed with what I’m watching with us.”

Gallagher had a decent game overall, completing 44/46 passes, creating one big chance, winning 4/11 duels and making two key passes.

Meanwhile, with the draw, the Blues remained ninth in the standings, five points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino reflects on Chelsea's draw against Sheffield

The Blues dominated possession against Sheffield, having 68% of it but had just six attempts on goal with three being on target. In contrast, the Blades had 11 attempts, with six being on target.

Chelsea didn't create many chances and were punished for their lackadaisical performance. After the game, manager Mauricio Pochettino shared his frustration but also said that it was a fair result based on his side's performance. He said in his post-match press conference:

"When you concede in the last few minutes, always we feel very disappointed and frustrated because we should win the game in this moment. But for different circumstances, we concede and in the end, it’s a draw. I want to say also now with the draw in our hands, it’s a fair result.

"If you analyse the game, even though we had the control and possession, we didn’t create enough or show the capacity to be solid, strong, and not concede goals. That is the most painful situation."

Chelsea will next host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday, April 15. Post that, they will face Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 20.

Poll : Is Noni Madueke an undisputed starter for Chelsea currently? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion