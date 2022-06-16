“I’m dreaming of Premier League since I was a kid” – 27-year-old Chelsea-linked player reacts to transfer rumors

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has reacted to speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea by stating his desire to one day play in the Premier League.

Strakosha, 27, was Maurizio Sarri’s first-choice goalkeeper at Lazio this past season and impressed with his performances. The Albanian shot-stopper made 31 appearances across all competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets. His impressive performances have seen him linked with both Chelsea and Premier League newcomers Fulham.

The Daily Mail reports that Strakoshais viewed by Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Kepa Arriazabalaga, whose future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain.

Strakosha was interviewed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and he told the Italian journalist of his dream to one day play in the English top flight. He told Romano:

“I’m really honored to be linked with a top club like Chelsea, it’s a dream. I’m dreaming of Premier League since I was a kid”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Thomas Strakosha tells me more on CFC possibility, Fulham, his future and more.



Exclusive interview @socios open.spotify.com/episode/1TevxX… “I’m really honored to be linked with a top club like Chelsea, it’s a dream. I’m dreaming of Premier League since I was a kid”.Thomas Strakosha tells me more on CFC possibility, Fulham, his future and more.Exclusive interview “I’m really honored to be linked with a top club like Chelsea, it’s a dream. I’m dreaming of Premier League since I was a kid”. 🔵🇦🇱 #CFCThomas Strakosha tells me more on CFC possibility, Fulham, his future and more.Exclusive interview ⤵️🎧 @socios open.spotify.com/episode/1TevxX… https://t.co/vafTOwDOOD

Strakosha will be available as a free agent following the expiration of his deal with Lazio which paves the way for a move to the English top-tier. As per the Mail report, Fulham's interest in the player stems from boss Marco Silva's desire to add valuable experience to his newly-promoted side.

With the Cottagers, the Albanian shot-stopper can expect to become the side's first-choice goalkeeper. However, he will have a hard time displacing Edouard Mendy at the Blues.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to leave the club this summer

Kepa Arrizabalaga is eyeing a Stamford Bridge exit.

Kepa Arrizabalaga became Chelsea's club-record signing when he joined the Blues for £72 million in 2018. He has gone on to make 123 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side but has found himself playing understudy to Edouard Mendy in the past two seasons.

The Spaniard made just 15 appearances last season. According to journalist Ekrem Konour (via SportsMole), Kepa wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The player has been linked with moves to Newcastle United, Juventus, and ironically, Lazio having previously played under former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

It would be a surprise to see Kepa join Lazio given the infamous altercation between the Spaniard and Sarri in the Carabao Cup final in 2019. The former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper refused to come off as a substitute in extra-time during the cup final defeat to Manchester City.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far