“I’m enjoying it a lot” - Lionel Messi breaks silence amid rumors about his PSG future 

Lionel Messi has claimed that he is 'enjoying' playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amid speculation surrounding his future at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentina icon could leave as a free agent this summer at the end of his current contract. He arrived from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer but had a tough start to life in France's capital city.

Despite providing 15 assists, he managed to score just six times in 26 league games for PSG in his debut season. By his standards, that is a less-than-impressive return, especially given the fact that he had never scored below 10 league goals since the 2005-06 campaign until then.

However, Lionel Messi's form has picked up this season, with the 35-year-old amassing 18 goals and 16 assists in 29 games across competitions. Speaking in a recent interview, the former Barcelona forward said (h/t @FabrizioRomano):

"I feel great at PSG. The first year cost me a lot to adapt to Paris, but now I feel good with a lot of desire to feel comfortable in the club and in the city. I’m enjoying it a lot. This season I started it differently with a lot of enthusiasm."

PSG are understandably keen to extend Lionel Messi's stay in Paris. It has been claimed that they have decided to sell Neymar Jr. so that they can afford the Argentine's potential contract extension.

Messi has shown no signs of slowing down this season. He lifted the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and won 2022 FIFA The Best Men's Player award last month.

PSG's Lionel Messi backed to play at 2026 FIFA World Cup by Tottenham Hotspur star

Tottenham Hotspur star and Argentina international Cristian Romero has backed Lionel Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The latter will be 39 years old during the course of the tournament, but according to Romero, that should not stop him from participating. 'Cuti' recently told TyC Sports in an interview (h/t FanNation Futbol):

"Di Maria said that he'll continue, and I hope Leo will continue too. I see him very well physically, he played every game at the [2022] World Cup. For me he'll arrive at the next World Cup, but it's his decision."

Messi recorded seven goals and three assists in seven games in Qatar. It remains to be seen if he will participate in his sixth World Cup when the competition is held in North America. He has played 26 World Cup games in his career - the most by any player in history.

