"I’m expecting a similar story" – Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Manchester United versus Newcastle 

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United. He believes the Red Devils will come out winners against the Magpies, who are involved in the relegation battle.

Manchester United currently sit in sixth position in the Premier League, five points off the top four. Meanwhile, Newcastle United sit in 19th place with just one win in 18 matches. Manchester United travel to St. James' Park on Monday in Matchday 19 of the Premier League.

Mark Lawrenson, in his column for BBC Sport, wrote:

“Eddie Howe has improved Newcastle, but not enough to get them many more points than they already had. Yes, he brought them their first win of the season but they are still losing a lot of games. They have left themselves with a mammoth task to stay up."

He added:

“Lose this too and they will have earned 10 points from their first 19 games. If they are going to reach the usual 40-point mark that guarantees safety, they will need 30 points from their last 19 games which, if you look at the table now, is more-or-less top-six form."

He explained how it looks unlikely that Newcastle will stay in the Premier League next season. He wrote:

“They might not need 40 points of course, but it won’t be far off it – and even reaching 35 points, which has been what teams have needed for survival in two of the past three seasons, will take a phenomenal effort from here. If they carry on picking up points at the same rate as they have been under Howe, they will end up on 24 points and will be relegated."

Lawrenson also highlighted the importance of the January transfer window for the Magpies by writing:

“I know they have got the January transfer window to improve the team but getting that right will be a challenge in itself, and they have put themselves under huge pressure to recruit properly. They can’t hang about either because they have got huge games against Watford and Leeds in the middle of that month."

Commenting on their game against Manchester United, Lawrenson predicted:

“I do think this game will end in another defeat for the Magpies too. Yes, they were competitive at Anfield, and they also had a big decision go against them against Manchester City, but the facts are they were just not good enough defensively to get anything out of either game."

He further talked about Manchester United's break due to COVID-19. He added:

“I’m expecting a similar story here. Manchester United have had a couple of weeks off since their last game because of a Covid-19 outbreak, but their training ground reopened this week and Ralf Rangnick will have been working them hard. They will be going to St James’ Park to win.”

Manchester United looking to continue their winning streak after enforced break

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last four games in the Premier League. This includes a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in November, which was followed by three wins in a row.

Two of their games were suspended due to a COVID outbreak in their squad. All the players are reportedly back now and available for selection for interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

DAZN Canada @DAZN_CA Manchester United are almost at full strength following their Covid outbreak 💪 Manchester United are almost at full strength following their Covid outbreak 💪 https://t.co/HjXe9nX3jP

Manchester United will now look to continue their three-match winning streak by beating Newcastle United on Monday.

The Red Devils currently sit five points off Arsenal in fourth but have two games in hand over the Gunners.

