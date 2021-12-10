"I'm a fan of his"- Glen Johnson believes 24-year-old is 'good enough' to play for Chelsea

Former Liverpool and Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has claimed that Juventus star Federico Chiesa is 'good enough' to play for Chelsea. The Italian winger has quickly become one of the brightest young prospects in Europe thanks to his performances for Juventus and the Italian national team.

Federico Chiesa was one of the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing 2020-21 campaign for Juventus. The winger scored 14 goals in 43 appearances for the Bianconeri and led the club to a Coppa Italia title last season.

Chiesa also caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs with his performances for Italy at Euro 2020. The 24-year old scored two goals, won two Man of the Match awards and helped Italy win Euro 2020 last summer. Chiesa was included in UEFA Euro 2020's 'Team of the Tournament'.

Glen Johnson believes the Italian would thrive at Chelsea, but the club will first need to part ways with some players if they attempt to sign Chiesa:

"I think somebody like Chiesa could break into that Chelsea side as he can get goals. If one of the wingers at the club was to depart then it opens a seat for someone like Chiesa to come in."

"As long as they don't do what Manchester United have done in terms of signing multiple players for the same positions then of course Chiesa is good enough to play for Chelsea," Johnson told bettingodds.com as per The Sport Review.

Johnson added that he wouldn't want Chelsea to sign Chiesa if all their other wingers remained at the club.

Chelsea stars Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have been linked with moves away from the club in recent months. The duo have struggled to become regular members of Chelsea's starting line-up in recent months and could therefore seek moves away from Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is massive fan of Juventus star Federico Chiesa

Italy v Switzerland - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a massive fan of Federico Chiesa and would 'love' to sign the Italian. Romano also claimed that Juventus have no intentions of listening to offers for the 24-year-old.

''The rumors started because Thomas Tucel loves this player. He thinks Chiesa is one of the best wingers in the game. He is a modern player so Tuchel would love to have Chiesa at Chelsea. This is something true. Juventus are not planning to sell Chiesa. Juventus are not speaking to Chelsea," said Romano on the Here We Go Podcast.

Juventus are currently going through a transition phase under the management of Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian giants have endured a disappointing start to the 2021-22 campaign as they are currently in fifth place in the Serie A table. However, Juventus did manage to secure first place in their UEFA Champions League group, edging out defending champions Chelsea by two points.

The Bianconeri will look to keep hold of young talents like Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie and Matthijs de Ligt while building a squad focused around the winger in the future.

