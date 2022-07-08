“I’m glad I had him as a trainer” – Ryan Gravenberch delivers promising verdict about Ten Hag as Dutch coach prepares for new era at Manchester United

Ryan Gravenberch has given a glowing review of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch international midfielder spent four years under Ten Hag's tutelage at Ajax before securing a move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Gravenberch played 103 times for the Eredivisie giants. Gravenberch has claimed he was glad that he had Ten Hag as his manager to help him develop into one of European football's most promising prospects.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Erik ten Hag in training: "Making too many mistakes.."



Notice how he's been taking them on one-touch, quick-passing football?



Reminds me when he said "good is not good enough. The intention is to play fantastic football and win".

Speaking to FCUpdate, the 20-year-old midfielder said:

“He said, 'You're going to work there. You're going to run, boy!' That was nice, haha. I’m glad I had him (Ten Hag) as a trainer. He especially taught me to keep calm. When I just got to the first team, I really wanted to make minutes, but he said ‘That will come."

"'First become reliable in Jong (Ajax’s youth team). Then you start making minutes’. In the end, that’s how it went.”

Ten Hag spent five years in charge of Ajax. He won three Eredivisie titles and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019 in this time.

Manchester United were attracted by the 52-year-old's ability to build long-term projects and play attractive football. Gravenberch's glowing review of Ten Hag's ability to coach young players will encourage fans of the Red Devils, as the club prides itself on developing young players.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk



🧑🏻‍🦲 Dropped if late for meeting or training regardless of status



🧑🏻‍🦲 No alcohol during gameweeks



🧑🏻‍🦲 Use club chefs/overhauled menu over personal chefs



🧑🏻‍🦲 Monthly BMI checks



🧑🏻‍🦲 Go to EtH with problems before agents

Rio Ferdinand says his Manchester United connections are 'very positive' about Erik ten Hag's training sessions

The Red Devils are aiming to recover from a desperate campaign last term. Former managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick ended their spells in charge with incredibly disappointing displays.

However, according to club legend Ferdinand, Ten Hag's new methods are being met with huge positivity at Carrington. The retired defender told his YouTube channel FIVE (as per The Manchester Evening News):

“One thing I must say, the noises I’m hearing coming out of the training is everything that you want to hear. They are very positive, the training sessions have been really enjoyable, real intensity, the workload is massive. They are demanding a certain type of energy and intensity from the players, so the fitness levels have to be driven up and he’s doing that.”

United will jet off to their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia this weekend before opening their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on August 7.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal.Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him.

