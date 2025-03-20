"I'm going to ask Luka Modric how to win it" - Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe responds when asked Ballon d'Or question

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is one of the most talented footballers of his generation, but the Ballon d’Or is one major individual honor that has so far eluded him. When asked about the coveted prize, he recently gave a humorous response, saying he would seek advice from his teammate Luka Modric.

Modric won the award in 2018, becoming the first player to break the decade-long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While Karim Benzema remains the last Real Madrid player to win the individual accolade (2022), Luka Modric is the only winner who is still playing for Los Blancos.

In the pre-match press conference of the first leg of France’s Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia (Thursday, March 20), Mbappe was asked about the Ballon d’Or. He said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

“Ballon d’Or? I’m going to ask Luka Modrić how to win it (laughs).”

Since joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) last summer, Kylian Mbappe has seen his chances of clinching his first Ballon d’Or increase. The Frenchman was first nominated for the award in 2017 and earned his seventh nomination in 2024.

In fact, he became the youngest Ballon d’Or nominee (18 years and 293 days) in 2017 before Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal (17 years and 53 days) broke the record in 2024.

So far, Kylian Mbappe’s best result in the Ballon d’Or rankings came in 2023 when he finished third behind Lionel Messi (winner) and Manchester City’s No. 9 Erling Haaland. He finished sixth in the 2024 edition.

''These kinds of projections should be left to the general public'' – Kylian Mbappe on if he wants PSG vs. Real Madrid in the ongoing Champions League

If Real Madrid get past Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals in April, Kylian Mbappe will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.

In an interview with French outlet Le Parisien, Mbappe was asked if he was anticipating a clash with PSG in the UCL. Despite the excitement surrounding a potential matchup, Mbappe isn’t crossing that bridge before he comes to it.

“The worst mistake you could make would be to think about that,’’ Mbappe said (h/t Diario AS). "It reminds me of last year, when everyone assumed there would be a PSG-Real Madrid final. And in the end, we didn't make it. So I only think about Arsenal, who will be our opponents in the quarterfinals, and my team, Real Madrid. We participate in all competitions."

“We have the opportunity to achieve something big in this final part of the season, and all our energy should be dedicated to that, to ourselves and the matches ahead. These kinds of projections should be left to the general public, to people who have the right to get carried away or speculate. We don't have time for that," he added.

Mbappe has scored 30 goals and provided four assists for Los Blancos this season in 43 appearances across competitions.

