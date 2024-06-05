"I'm going with a backpack full of hopes" - Argentina defender in awe of Lionel Messi as he confirms Inter Miami transfer

Argentina defender Giovanni Ferraina has expressed his excitement to play alongside Lionel Messi while confirming his move to Inter Miami. Ferraina will be on loan to the Major League Soccer side by his parent club Boca Juniors.

Giovanni Ferraina will join Inter Miami on a one-year loan with an option to buy for €1.5 million, as reported by ESPN. As the left-footed defender has not made it to Boca's first team, he will be in the Herons' reserve side with the hope of moving up to the A team and playing alongside Lionel Messi.

Speaking of his new venture, Giovanni Ferraina told the aforementioned publication:

"I am very eager and excited to face this new challenge. I am very grateful to all the people at Inter and Boca. I am very prepared physically and mentally to face this challenge."

When asked about the possibility of sharing the pitch with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ferraina added:

"It would be a dream to be able to share a training session with the best in the world. The great goal is to be in the first team, I am going with a backpack full of hopes."

Despite his excitement to play for the Major League Soccer club, the 20-year-old defender shared his wish to return to his parent club in the future. Ferraina said:

"I have the dream of being able to wear the Boca shirt again at some point and add games in that beautiful stadium."

Giovanni Ferraina signed a new contract with Boca Juniors in early April until 2026 prior to the loan agreement with Inter Miami.

Inter Miami's head of strength and conditioning hails Lionel Messi's professionalism

Inter Miami's head of strength and conditioning Ben Young recently praised club captain Lionel Messi for his professionalism. The 36-year-old World Cup winner joined the Herons last summer on a free transfer.

Speaking about Messi's focus on strength and conditioning, even when he's traveling, Ben Young said (as per Mirror):

"Messi is first in, last out, a true professional. He does his own individual activation and strength sessions, he will even be in training the next day after being away in an international camp in Argentina.

"He's in his rhythm, his routine, and that is why he's at the top and has stayed there. He ticks all the boxes, he pushes himself but also does all his recovery work," added Young.

Lionel Messi is set to join the Argentina camp this week ahead of their Copa America title defense.