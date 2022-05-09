"I'm not going to lie" - Xavi explains why Barcelona found it 'difficult' to sign Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has explained why the club were beaten to the signing of Erling Haaland by Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports, the Borussia Dortmund superstar is close to joining the Premier League leaders after telling the Bundesliga side he wants to leave.

City are reportedly ready to activate the 21-year-old's release clause, which is valued at €75 million. The Mail reports in April that Haaland will receive over £500,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player in the English top-flight.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BVB



Manchester City are working on it. Talks have been underway for weeks. Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells Sport1: “Erling Haaland deal? I think we will have clarity on Erling in the next week”, then confirms he’s now expecting Haaland to leave.Manchester City are working on it. Talks have been underway for weeks. Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells Sport1: “Erling Haaland deal? I think we will have clarity on Erling in the next week”, then confirms he’s now expecting Haaland to leave. ⭐️🇳🇴 #BVBManchester City are working on it. Talks have been underway for weeks. https://t.co/xJedVc9Mj9

In a press conference, Xavi admitted that Barcelona could not pursue the deal as they were simply unable to compete with the Cityzen's spending power. The Blaugrana boss said (as per Mundo Deportivo):

"It's not official about City, right? When it is, you ask me again. For us? Very difficult because of the economic situation, I'm not going to lie to you."

The 42-year-old added:

"I wouldn't say that much, I'm not going to disrespect other projects. Not only is our project the good one. City has a baggage of titles and is competing. If what you say happens, it will be because of the financial issue."

In March, Forbes claimed the Catalonian club had debts amounting to $1.5 billion, thanks in part to a series of disastrous high-profile signings.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



How big an impact will the Norwegian make on Pep Guardiola’s side and the Premier League?



#MCFC | #BVB



@David_Ornstein



theathletic.com/3299998/?sourc… Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City is all but done…How big an impact will the Norwegian make on Pep Guardiola’s side and the Premier League? Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City is all but done…How big an impact will the Norwegian make on Pep Guardiola’s side and the Premier League? #MCFC | #BVB📝 @David_Ornstein ➡️ theathletic.com/3299998/?sourc… https://t.co/MW0wxPQPpR

Xavi insists Barcelona's financial situation is "tough"

Since replacing Ronald Koeman earlier in the season, Xavi has guided Barca through a difficult period to ensure they will be playing Champions League football next season.

However, when the La Masia graduate was asked if the club would be able to make any signings this summer, he seemed unconvinced, saying:

"It depends on the economics. In the end, if you want something and you can't have it because you don't have money, you still have to act in another way."

"The script is easy, it depends on the money, we will do one thing or another. It's obvious but it's like that. The situation is tough but right now it's our reality."

Xavi again brought up the club's financial situation when he was asked about who will depart the Camp Nou this summer. He added:

"We are quite clear. It is difficult to vary and change the opinion that we have marked. I have things quite clear with players and situations. The economic situation of the club marks us a lot."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar