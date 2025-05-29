"I'm going to be very naughty, but very honest" - Jose Mourinho picks his Champions League final winner ahead of PSG vs Inter

Former Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a playful jab at his former side ahead of their UEFA champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese tactician led the Nerazzuri to their last win in the competition in 2010 when he managed a still unmatched treble in Italian football.

In a recent discussion with Sky Sports, the Fenerbahce boss joked:

“I’m going to be very naughty, but very honest. I was worried they could win the treble, because I didn’t want them to win the treble, the treble is mine!

“But now they lost the championship and the Italian cup, I would love them to win the Champions League, but of course Luis Enrique’s doing an amazing job in Paris. He transformed the team, they lost let’s say the number one player [Kylian Mbappe], but they rebuilt it in a fantastic way, so if Luis wins, I’m also happy for him.”

Inter Milan missed out on the Series A title to Napoli by one point and saw Bologna lift the Coppan Italia. The Milan based club will be keen to be crowned European champions at the final whistle when they face their French opponents and end their 15 year wait for Europe’s biggest prize.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi refuses to be drawn into Saudi Arabia talks ahead of UEFA Champions League final

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has refused to entertain discussions about his future ahead of the UEFA Champions League final amid links with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. The Italian has been a revelation for the Italian side since he took over, helping them to two finals in Europe's premier competition in three years.

Discussing his future in a recent press conference, Inzaghi clarified he would not discuss his future until after the final, saying (via FotMob):

"It's the same thing every year, when I was at Lazio and at Inter, luckily there are requests, from Italy, from abroad and from Saudi Arabia.

"But I think it would be crazy right now to think about that. As the [Inter] president said, the day after the game we'll sit down and talk, as we've always done over the years. With only one objective, which is the good of Inter.”

Inzaghi has been in charge of the Nerazzuri since 2021 and has helped the Italian giants to one Scudetto and two Coppa Italias while averaging 2.15 points per game from his 216 games in charge. He is contracted to Inter Milan until the summer of 2026.

