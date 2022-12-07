"I'm not going to roll out a red carpet" - Kyle Walker comments on facing Kylian Mbappe at FIFA World Cup

England defender Kyle Walker has deemed France striker Kylian Mbappe as one of the best players in the world ahead of the two sides' FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

The Three Lions face Les Bleus at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, 10 December.

It is the biggest test for both nations so far at the tournament in Qatar.

England have been in great form, unbeaten in four fixtures and conceding just two goals.

However, the French boast the FIFA World Cup's in-form player, Mbappe, 23, who has bagged five goals in four appearances.

Walker is expected to be selected at right-back for the clash on Saturday and will therefore come up against Mbappe.

He has come up against the French striker on three occasions for Manchester City, against PSG.

Mbappe has scored one goal and provided an assist, and was kept relatively quiet by his standards.

Walker has been speaking ahead of the quarter-final about the task at his disposal against the French striker.

He said (via Sky Sports PL):

“I’ve played against him a number of times. He’s a fantastic player in great form so it’s not going to be easy. I think he’s one of, if not the best in the world at the moment.”

However, Walker pointed out that Kylian Mbappe is not the only opponent that the English face on Saturday:

"It's not England vs Mbappe, it's England vs France...I'm not going to roll out a red carpet for him!"

Kylian Mbappe returns to training for France ahead of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final with England

Kylian Mbappe is in sensational form and back in training

There was cause for concern in the French media when Kylian Mbappe sat out Les Bleus' training session on Tuesday, 6 December.

Fears over his fitness ahead of the quarter-final clash with the Three Lions crept in.

However, those worries have been allayed as Mbappe is set to return to training on Wednesday, 7 December.

The PSG striker was on the scoresheet twice in France's 3-1 win over Poland in the last 16.

He has now become nine goals in 11 appearances in FIFA World Cup competition.

England great Rio Ferdinand deemed his performance against Poland to be the most explosive of this year's tournament.

Ferdinand said in his analysis (via Daily Mail):

"Yesterday, I spoke about Messi as the best performance. Today [Mbappe] was the most explosive performance, devastating in all areas."

If his form continues, Mbappe could find himself the favorite to win the Golden Ball (best performing player at the FIFA World Cup).

