“I’m not going to rule out” – Journalist says Cristiano Ronaldo could complete ‘funny’ move to join Chelsea if he leaves Manchester United

Dean Jones has given his take on Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Chelsea this summer.

The Portuguese striker has requested the Red Devils to let him leave should an acceptable bid arrive for him this summer. The Blues are one of the few clubs who have been linked with a move for the 37-year-old forward.

More: Cristiano Ronaldo situationCR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;More: youtube.com/watch?v=twDmxC… Cristiano Ronaldo situation 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC ▫️ CR likes ten Hag, but asked to leave also because he wanted new signings;▫️ Man Utd insist he's not for sale, as they want him to stay;▫️ Mendes will push again with many clubs, PSG not working on it;More: youtube.com/watch?v=twDmxC… https://t.co/PuQNcuKYgt

Speaking about Ronaldo potentially joining the Blues this season, transfer insider Dean Jones told Givemesport:

“I would be surprised if Ronaldo was to walk away from United and go to Chelsea just because it’s Champions League football."

He added:

"The whole point he went back to Man United was because he wanted to help them get back to where they were and at the stage of his career where he could give something back to that team and bring through a new set of players."

Jones also said:

"And after one year he’s going to walk away and join Chelsea? That would seem a bit of a funny one to me, but I’m not going to rule it out.”

Rio Ferdinand understands why Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said that he understands why Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford. United finished sixth in the league last season and failed to make a mark in cup competitions as well.

As per Ferdinand, the Red Devils missing out on the Champions League might not have pleased Ronaldo. He might be further irked by the club's lack of transfer activity in the summer.

Should Chelsea sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Blues new owner Todd Boehly appears keen to make a statement signing this summer. Chelsea has been linked with several big names like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt, among others.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Chelsea have been told Cristiano Ronaldo could be willing to join them this summer, but the club are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea have been told Cristiano Ronaldo could be willing to join them this summer, but the club are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/YlmzDrskah

Signing Ronaldo would be a big statement, but Boehly must also take into account the wishes of his manager Thomas Tuchel as well. If the Blues wish to build a dynasty, signing a 37-year-old forward (no matter how good) might not be the best move.

