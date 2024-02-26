"I'm going with the same scoreline again" - Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction for Chelsea vs Leeds United in FA Cup 5th Round

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has made his prediction for the Blues' FA Cup fifth-round home game with Leeds United on Wednesday (February 28).

Mauricio Pochettino's side are coming off a 1-0 extra time defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. Just as penalties loomed, Reds captain glanced an angled headed winner in the 117th minute to break Blues hearts as they fell short in a second EFL Cup final to the same opponents in three years.

However, there's little time to dwell on that defeat, as Pochettino's men next have an FA Cup game at home for a place in the quarterfinal. They beat Aston Villa in the previous round, while Leeds saw off Plymouth Argyle.

Sutton, though, reckons the Blues will return to winning ways, writing in his BBC prediction column:

"Chelsea really need to win this, after the way they lost the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. It was their display in extra time that let them down against Liverpool's kids, when they had the chance to really have a go at them."

Commending Leeds for their season so far, he continued:

"Leeds are going very well under Farke, but he might prioritise their promotion bid over this tie.

"I hope he doesn't, but this is one of the rare occasions where I would understand if he makes some changes, because of how tight it is at the top of the Championship - they have got Ipswich and Southampton breathing down their necks, but will also feel like they can catch Leicester.

Explaining a 2-0 win for the Blues, he concluded:

"It is really unfortunate, because otherwise Leeds could have a real go at this. The pressure is all on Chelsea, and, if they don't win, it is really going to mount on their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"I remember being part of a Chelsea team that lost 2-0 to Leeds at Stamford Bridge in the year I was there - thinking back, it was probably largely down to me. I'm going with the same scoreline again, but a home win this time."

The Blues exited the competition in the third round last year.

"We didn't score" - Chelsea boss dissects EFL Cup final defeat

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino knows that his team had their chances against a Liverpool side missing multiple key first-team players like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, the Argentine boss admitted that even though they created a few big chances, their inability to score turned out to be their undoing against Jurgen Klopp's side:

"I think that was the key (chances in the second half), said Pochettino (as per BBC). "I think we created four, five, six big chances, and we didn't score.

"In a game like today, and to score first in a final, maybe it should be a big advantage. We didn't score, and that's the problem. We concede in the last minute, and it was difficult to react. In finals, it is about winning and not talking too much."

The Blues are tenth in the Premier League after 25 games, way off the top-four (17 points), so their only realistic hope of silverware this season is the FA Cup.