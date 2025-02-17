Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has shared what former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric told him after the 2015/16 Champions League final. The Brazil international was with Los Blancos till the summer of 2022 and managed to win the Champions League five times.

He claimed this trophy for the third time following his former team's victory against Atletico Madrid in 2016. Casemiro says that it was the Croatian who told him on the night of the final that the team could win three Champions Leagues in a row.

Speaking in an interview with Diario AS, the Red Devils midfielder said (via @MadridXtra):

"I’m going to tell you something I never said in any interview: After the UCL final in Milan vs Atlético Madrid, we were celebrating in the dressing room, and Luka Modrić came up to us and said: ‘Friends, we have to win two more UCL’s now.'

"We told him, ‘Come on Luka, we’ve won two almost in a row since Lisbon.’ He replied: ‘No, no. With this great team we have, we have to take advantage & make history by winning at least two more in a row. We then won the 12th in Cardiff & the 13th in Kyiv. In a row. Luka knew.'"

Real Madrid ended up winning two more successive Champions League trophies after their success in 2016. They defeated Juventus in the 2017 final (4-1) and overcame Liverpool by a 3-1 scoreline in the last game of the competition the year after.

What Luka Modric said after Real Madrid's Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona in January

Luka Modric

Luka Modric failed to add to his list of trophies in January after Real Madrid were defeated 5-2 by Barcelona in the Super Cup final. Speaking after the game, the midfielder said (via the club's official website):

"In football, there are defeats and victories, you can't always win. It's never nice to lose against this rival, but this is football. We have to congratulate Barcelona, they played a better game. We have to work and correct today's mistakes and get back at it."

On the night, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring, but Barcelona fought back to net four times before the break. The Blaugrana added a fifth three minutes after the start of the second half, with Real Madrid scoring a consolation in the 60th.

Overall, Modric has played 572 matches across competitions for Los Blancos, bagging 42 goals and 92 assists. He's won six Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles, among other honors at the Santiago Bernabeu.

