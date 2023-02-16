"I'm going to do whatever he tells me to do" - Jamie Carragher has admitted he is desperate to see long-term Liverpool target at Anfield

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that he's desperate to see Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham at Anfield.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the Reds for a long time now and remains on their radar as he continues to soar to new heights.

Carragher has made no secret of his admiration for Bellingham and once again reinstated his desire to see the England international in Liverpool colors on Wednesday.

Following Dortmund's win over Chelsea in the Champions League, Carragher said on CBS Sports Golazo (via Liverpool Echo):

"Listen, I want that man in a red shirt so I'm going to do whatever he tells me to do! So if Jude Bellingham has got anymore advice for me, I'm taking it all day my friend!"

Micah Richards, a fellow pundit on the show, quipped:

"You sound quite desperate right now"

Carragher responded by affirming that he's indeed desperate.

"For Jude Bellingham? I am! We are!"

Bellingham put up another strong performance last night against the Blues, winning six ground duels and making three tackles, while also displaying his immaculate passing accuracy.

He's had an impressive campaign with Borrusia Dortmund this season, netting 10 goals and making six assists from 28 appearances in all competitions, whilst also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Manchester CIty.

The forward still has two more years left on his contract with Dortmund and is currently valued at a whopping €110 million (as per Transfermarkt).

He joined the club in 2020 from Birmingham City and has made 118 appearances so far, scoring 20 goals and making 24 assists in total.

Liverpool gearing up for Newcastle challenge

Liverpool, meanwhile, return to action on Saturday at St. James' Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League, hoping to build on their latest victory.

The Reds ended their three-game winless run in all competitions by defeating Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool FC @LFC "It doesn’t make up for the last few weeks in terms of our performance, but it is certainly a step in the right direction and it was certainly more like us." 🗣️ "It doesn’t make up for the last few weeks in terms of our performance, but it is certainly a step in the right direction and it was certainly more like us." 🗣️

The win kept them in ninth position in the top-flight standings with only 32 points from 21 games, trailing the top-four by nine points, but Reds can reduce it to six with a win this weekend (February 18, 2023).

Jurgen Klopp's side have beaten the Magpies in each of their last three games and haven't lost in the fixture since December 2015, a run that currently stands at 12 games in all competitions.

