"I'm not gonna reply to certain stories about Xhaka" - Mikel Arteta offers interesting response when asked about Granit Xhaka's Arsenal contract

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to comment on speculation regarding Granit Xhaka's future at the club.

Xhaka's deal with the Gunners expires in 2024, and he has held talks over a potential renewal. However, those talks are yet to result in an extension, and uncertainty has grown over his future at the Emirates.

Reports claim that Arsenal may even look to use the 30-year-old as part of a swap deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby. Arteta was asked about Xhaka in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's league clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (May 14). The Spaniard gave an intriguing reply:

“I’m not gonna reply to certain stories about Xhaka. I'm extremely happy with Granit. He's having an incredible season."

Arteta continued by lauding the Swiss midfielder for an excellent campaign at the Emirates:

“This is probably the best season he's had at the club. We are really happy to have him."

Xhaka has been in superb form this season, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists in 44 games across competitions. He has enjoyed a more advanced role under Arteta and has been a mainstay in the side.

However, Xhaka has not always been held in high regard at the North London club. He was close to leaving after being booed by fans in a 2019 incident that led to him being stripped of the club's captaincy.

However, the Swiss international remained with Arsenal, and he attributed that to Arteta, telling BeIN Sports:

"There was one guy; his name is Mikel Arteta. I will always support him, it doesn’t matter what happens. Without him, I am 100 per cent sure I would not be in the club anymore.

Xhaka joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for £35 million. He has won the FA Cup twice in North London.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen lauds Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

Saka has shone at the Emirates this season.

West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen has lavished praise on Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka amid his phenomenal season. The young English forward has 14 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions. He has played a key role in Arteta's side's title challenge.

Bowen has been in the England national team with Saka and seen the player up close. He alluded to that when giving a glowing verdict on the 21-year-old (via the Evening Standard):

“I had the honour to play with him at England and saw how good he was. This season, he’s been phenomenal."

Saka has enjoyed the best season of his career and is now regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. Bowen has compared him with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has been dominant in English football at Anfield:

"Those two are the ones for me (best wingers in the league) with the numbers they produce and the quality they play at.”

The Gunners winger is close to extending his stay at the Emirates. Reports claim that the North Londoners have agreed to extend his contract.

