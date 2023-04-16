"I’m at a great club and my career is growing constantly" - Superstar striker delivers massive transfer blow to Manchester United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea's interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is well documented. The Nigerian striker's recent statement, however, might serve as a blow to both clubs' aspirations of signing him.

Osimhen is one of the most highly touted strikers in Europe at the moment. He has scored 25 goals and has provided five assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A table, 14 points ahead of second-placed Lazio.

Speaking about his time at Napoli, the Nigerian attacker recently said (via Metro):

"It was tough for me to make my dream come true of becoming a professional football player and now we are about to win for the first time, I’m at a great club and my career is growing constantly. I am already at one of the biggest clubs and I could not ask for more. Forza Napoli always!"

The 24-year-old further added:

"We are close to the objective and cannot wait to make our dream come true, to make it a reality. The players always believed, we always thought we could do something exceptional, even when nobody else believed we could. The affection from the city is extraordinary, I have never received so much love. I can’t wait to celebrate with them at the stadium."

Osimhen's current contract will run until the end of the 2024-25 season. He has a market value of approximately €100 million. Apart from Manchester United and Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the player.

Given his recent admission about his current club Napoli, the Red Devils and the Blues' hopes of signing the player appear to have taken a hit.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville tipped Chelsea to return to the top

Chelsea have suffered a difficult campaign this season. The Blues are 11th in the Premier League with 39 points from 31 matches. They have lost their last three matches in all competitions.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville, however, believes the Blues will be competing at the top sooner rather than later. Neville said (via Six Sports):

"Obviously they’re well out of it at the moment, but they could be nearer than we all think when you look at some of the players they’ve got."

The Blues recently parted ways with Graham Potter and appointed Frank Lampard as the caretaker manager until the end of the season. They are yet to win a game under Lampard.

