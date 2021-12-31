"I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea" – Romelu Lukaku breaks silence after disappointment with Thomas Tuchel 

Belgian international Romelu Lukaku has broken the silence and expressed disappointment with Thomas Tuchel's system at Chelsea. The 28-year-old has said that he is 'physically fit' but not happy with the 'situation at Chelsea'. Lukaku has also assured that despite the completely different system introduced by Chelsea, he will fight for his spot as a professional player does.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport : "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now". 🔵 #CFC Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now". 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/KGNoJ10cwp

The Belgian also revealed that he wishes to leave Chelsea and join Inter Milan. He said that Inter Milan resides in his heart and he knows that he will return to the Italian side soon.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will RETURN to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened". 🔵 #CFC Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will RETURN to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened". 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/Gnn6ulWHlG

In an exclusive interaction with Sky Sports, Lukaku said:

"Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional and I can't give up now".

“I think everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like this... how I left Inter, the way I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans - this bothers me because it was not the right time".

"Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened".

“I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at top level to win more together".

Lukaku apologized to Inter Milan fans for leaving the club and accepting a second stint at Stamford Bridge. He added:

“I really want apologize to the Inter fan, timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me and my family will remain forever".

Lukaku spent two years at Inter Milan, where the forward featured in the 72 games and amassed as many as 47 goals. He joined Chelsea ahead of the 2021 season and has so far scored four goals in 12 matches under Tuchel.

The marksman also scored in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku talks to Thomas Tuchel for more clarity on his role at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has told ESPN Brasil two days back that he had a long conversation with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as he wanted more clarity on his role at the club.

The striker told Tuchel that he wants the manager to give him enough opportunities to prove himself and he would do anything to repay the faith.

Speaking to ESPN on Monday, Lukaku said:

''Me and the coach had a couple of conversations about what he wanted from me. I told him I'm multi-dimensional. It's about having a bit of clarity about how he wants to use me.''

Also Read Article Continues below

"I can do whatever aspect he wants from the game, I can run in behind, press, hold the ball up. These are qualities I added to my game throughout the years. I just wanted the opportunity, I got it."

Edited by Nived Zenith