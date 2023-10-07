“I’m very happy with what he’s doing” - PSG coach Luis Enrique offers response to Ousmane Dembele goal drought 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique is not losing any sleep over attacker Ousmane Dembele's goal drought since arriving from Barcelona this summer in a €50.4 million move.

However, the 26-year-old attacker is yet to open his account after eight games across competitions, starting seven times but assisting just once. Dembele drew a lot of criticism for his lackadaisical display in the 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Newcastle United in midweek.

Nevertheless, after their European setback in midweek, Enrique said that Dembele is doing everything right and that the Frenchman's stats will improve. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano quoted the Spaniard as saying in his tweet:

"Ousmane is really top in everything he does - I'm very happy wth what's he's doing. His stats will improve. There's no point in putting pressure on the players."

Dembele is expected to feature in PSG's next game in Ligue 1 at Rennes on Sunday (October 8).

PSG quartet handed suspended one-game bans for offensive chants

PSG boss Luis Enrique's side have been dealt a blow. The trio of Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, and Achraf Hakimi have been handed suspended one-game sentences for offensive chants.

The announcement was made by the French Football Federation (LFP), as reported by L'Equipe (via ESPN). The incident relates to the Parisians' Ligue 1 game against Marseille last month where there were anti-gay chants directed at the opposition by a section of the Parc des Princes.

The LFP has responded by handing the aforementioned quartet a suspended one-game suspension effective from October 10. Moreover, the Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes will be closed for two games.

The Parisians regret the decision but added that they will not appeal against it. The players, meanwhile, posted this on social media:

"We're well aware of the impact of our gestures and words on the public, especially the younger ones who dream of watching a soccer match. We sincerely regret the words we should not have spoken and wish to apologise. In the future, we will do our utmost to be even more exemplary."

As the aforementioned ban is a suspended one, the four players are available for selection.