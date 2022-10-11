“I’m happy that I stayed here in the summer” – 27-year-old defender makes feelings clear about failed Chelsea transfer

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake has claimed that he is happy not to have left the Etihad in the summer despite interest from Chelsea.

The Blues were actively looking for defenders after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers. Ake's name appeared on the club's shortlist but the deal was called off after City and Chelsea failed to agree on a transfer fee.

The Netherlands international stayed with manager Pep Guardiola's team for the 2022-23 season and has seen an increase in his domestic playing time. Ake made just 10 starts in the league last season.

This campaign, he has already featured in the starting XI on five occasions in the Premier League. City, who are the only unbeaten team in the league, are currently one point behind leaders Arsenal, who have 24 points from nine matches.

Ake seems happy with his decision to stay at the Etihad instead of returning to the club he spent six years with before moving to Bournemouth in 2017. He recerntly said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm very happy to be at Man City and I'm happy that I stayed here in the summer. I was never worried about competition."

Ake is expected to stay with City beyond the upcoming January transfer window. His current contract with the Sky Blues expires in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Chelsea acquired the services of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and Wesley Fofana from Leicester City in the summer window. The former is struggling to adapt to English football while the latter recently picked up an injury in his team's 3-0 league win against AC Milan on October 5.

Chelsea are in good form under new manager Graham Potter

Chelsea announced Graham Potter as their new manager on September 8 - just 24 hours after sacking Thomas Tuchel. The German's departure came as a shock to many and co-owner Todd Boehly drew his fair hair of criticism for the decision.

However, the Blues seem to have picked up their form under their new boss. They are yet to lose a single game under the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager.

The Blues' recent results include a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg and a 3-0 win against AC Milan in the Champions League, with the former being his first game in charge. In the Premier League, the Blues have beaten Crystal Palace by a 2-1 scoreline, which was followed by a 3-0 win against Wolves.

As a result, Chelsea are up to fourth in the league table with 16 points from eight games. They have a game in hand over the teams above them. The Blues' next task is a Champions League clash in the San Siro against Milan on Tuesday (October 11).

