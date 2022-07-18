"I'm happy nobody got injured" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel surprised by Club America's 'physical game' in 2-1 win 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was furious with Club America following a heated pre-season contest in Las Vegas.

The Blues secured an unconvincing 2-1 victory over the Mexican giants on Saturday thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount. Reece James' embarrassing own goal in the 60th minute temporarily drew the two teams level at the Allegiant Stadium.

"Club America are already playing in their league so they are in a different physical situation to us. They are normally very physical, very aggressive, with big names and personalities... we expect an intense match."



[via @AdamNewson]

Following the encounter, Tuchel seemed concerned that some of his Chelsea squad may have come away with injuries following some full-blooded challenges from their Central American opponents. The German manager stated after the game, as quoted by The Sun:

“It was a tough match. Normally you start against a lower team where you can find your rhythm. It's very different from training, even if you train at a competitive level like in our squad.

“You could see that they've already started their season. They showed a physical game that we had to adapt to, and I'm happy nobody got injured.

“It was sometimes on the edge for a friendly game in pre-season, especially for us in our first match. But it was ok. We adapted to it and accepted it and did not get frustrated.”

Thomas Tuchel discusses importance of new Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly

Following the departures of defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as free agents earlier this summer, Chelsea needed to add a world-class defender to their ranks.

Kalidou Koulibaly would certainly fit into the category and although the Senegal captain didn't play against Club America, Tuchel has heaped praise on the former Napoli player. The 48-year-old proclaimed:

“He brings experience, quality, top defending, height, everything we're looking for to play a back three of back four. It's a brilliant signing, another brilliant signing for us, and we hope that he can show his quality as soon as possible.

“He is now training outside after he arrived yesterday, and we've very happy. He knows some of the players. I think from this side, it will be quick that he feels welcome in the group. It's a nice group, and everyone is happy he is with us now."

"That's what we believe, and that's what he is here for. There were always rumours about him leaving Napoli, and it was always super difficult. It's nice he takes the challenge right now, and we have Thiago Silva, who is even older and super experienced and still at the peak of his game.

“We hope Kalidou can do the same and play for many years for us. He is totally fit and ready for the challenge, and he needs to be because we need him in top shape.”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It's another brilliant signing for us."



https://t.co/ga1kytXzDn

