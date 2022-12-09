"I'm happy to see you breaking another one of my records" - Pele sends emotional message to France superstar Kylian Mbappe

France winger Kylian Mbappe received a heartwarming message from Brazilian legend Pele. The 82-year-old, who was recently put into end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy, wished the young winger well in his performances at the FIFA World Cup.

Earlier, the PSG star had put out a tweet saying "Pray for the King", after reports of Pele's deteriorating health came out.

In response, Pele said:

"Thank you, @KMbappe. I'm happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend!"

The French winger recently broke Pele's record of scoring the most goals in World Cups for anyone below the age of 24, with nine strikes to his name. He fired a sensational brace against Poland in France's Round of 16 clash, taking him to five goals in the 2022 World Cup to go along with four in the 2018 edition.

The brace put him over Pele, who scored seven goals before turning 24. The Brazil striker bagged six goals in a fantastic 1958 World Cup, followed by one goal in the 1962 World Cup.

On Tuesday, Pele's doctors said that his health was improving and he had 'no new complications'. Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo put out a statement, saying:

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications," the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports.

Earlier, the Brazilian national team paid an emotional tribute to the legend following their 4-1 victory over South Korea in their Round of 16 clash. Neymar and co. brought out a banner that carried Pele's picture celebrating Brazil's 1970 World Cup title.

Kylian Mbappe vs Kyle Walker: Pundits offer insight on key battle

Kylian Mbappe looks to continue his form against England's Kyle Walker.

Experts believe that the battle between French superstar Kylian Mbappe and England right-back Kyle Walker could determine the outcome of the quarter-final match-up between England and France.

While the PSG man has been in scintillating form this World Cup, pundits believe that the Manchester City defender might be his toughest outing yet.

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville said of Walker:

“we’ve got the perfect right-back to deal with Mbappe if anyone can – physical, pace, experience”

If past clashes are anything to go by, it seems that Walker has the upper hand. The pair have met four times for club and country and it has been the Englishman who has had the advantage, being able to keep the Frenchman mostly in check.

England and France face off on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.

