“I’m here to help the team” - Lamine Yamal reacts after shining in Euro 2024 debut as Spain beat Croatia

Lamine Yamal spoke after Spain bagged a stellar 3-0 win against Croatia in Euro 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday, June 15. This match was the 16-year-old's debut in the tournament where he also became the youngest player to appear in the European Championships.

Luis de la Fuente's squad took the score to 3-0 in the first half of the clash itself. La Roja captain Alvaro Morata opened their scoring in the 29th minute from an assist by Fabian Ruiz, who netted the second one just three minutes later.

Right-back Dani Carvajal scored the third goal in the concluding minutes of the first half from an assist by Yamal, which also made the Barcelona forward the youngest assist provider in the tournament.

After the massive win in Spain's first match Euro 2024, Lamine Yamal spoke about his debut and said (via Marca):

"I’m so happy to win, and make my debut, but now we think about the next game. I’m here to help the team, in both defence and attack, wherever I’m needed."

"We were very effective today because the months of hard work we have put in," added the La Masia graduate.

Spain are pitted against Italy next in the group stage of Euro 2024 on June 20, at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Other major records Lamine Yamal could break in Euro 2024 with Spain

Lamine Yamal received his first senior international call-up in September 2023 from head coach Luis de la Fuente for the 2024 Euros qualifiers. On his senior debut for Spain, the forward scored against Georgia and became the youngest player and goalscorer for La Roja.

At 16 years and 57 days, Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in Euro qualifying, breaking former Welsh winger Gareth Bale's record, who scored at the age of 17 years and 83 days.

With such achievements at a young age, there are more records that Yamal can add to his list in this year's tournament itself. He can become the youngest goalscorer and finalist/winner in the championship's history.