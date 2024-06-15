Manchester City become frontrunners to sign 26-year-old Spain international, who's part of Euro 2024 squad: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly in the driving seat in the race for RB Leipzig striker Dani Olmo, who's currently with Spain at Euro 2024. The 26-year-old is coming off a solid season in club football.

In 25 games across competitions, he bagged eight goals and five assists. Most of those goal contributions - four goals and five assists in 21 games - came in the Bundesliga, where Leipzig finished fourth.

Despite being contracted to the Bundesliga side till 2027, Olmo has been the subject of interest of many top clubs. The former Barcelona player was once linked with a return, but due to their financial issues, they have dropped out of the race, as they were unlikely to be able to pay Olmo's reported release clause of €60 million.

As per Football Espana (via Mundo Deportivo), City lead the race for Olmo, 26, ahead of PSG and Bayern Munich. However, all three clubs need to hurry, as the player's release clause is set to increase post July 15.

Meanwhile, Olmo came on as a second-half substitute as Spain opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a rousing 3-0 win over Croatia on Saturday (June 15).

How many Manchester City players are in Spain's Euro 2024 squad?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have the largest contingent of Premier League players - 14 - at Euro 2024 for seven different countries. Portugal (4) lead the way, followed by England (3), Belgium (2), Croatia (2) and one each from the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.

The lone City player in Spain's Euro 2024 squad is midfielder Rodri, who has won 11 titles with the Cityzens and one (UEFA Nations League) with La Roja. The 27-year-old started for the three-time European Championship winners on Saturday.

However, Rodri didn't make a goal contribution; instead, he received a yellow card. The Spaniard has three goals and two assists in 51 games for La Roja and is playing his third major international tournament with them, having played Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.