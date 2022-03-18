"I'm honoured to coach this guy'- Xavi heaps praise on Barcelona star after Galatasary win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has lauded midfielder Pedri for his impressive performance against Galatasaray on Thursday in the Europa League. Xavi's side were held to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou last week.

Marcos Texeira gave Galatasaray a shock lead in the 28th minute of the second leg before Pedri scored a stunning equaliser nine minutes later. The teenager dummied his way past two defenders before slotting the ball past the Galatasaray goalkeeper. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then put the Spanish giants in front four minutes after the interval.

Barcelona held onto their lead to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition. Xavi was delighted with the result and singled out Pedri for praise.

"I saw Pedri's dribble; I need to see it again, but it was an amazing goal! He's 19 years old; I'm honoured to coach this guy," Xavi told Movistar in a post-match press conference as per Football Espana.

Pedri has endured a difficult start to his 2021-22 campaign, spending nearly four months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. Since returning to action, the midfielder has been in impressive form, scoring three goals and providing an assist in 17 appearances.

Barcelona need to tie their young talents to longer deals

Pedri made his debut for Barcelona last season and immediately became a regular starter. He scored four goals and provided six assists in 52 appearances across competitions.

His impressive performances earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020, where he played a key role in their run to the semis (lost to Italy). Pedri signed a new contract with Barcelona in October, which contains a release clause of €1 billion.

Barcelona must do the same for the likes of Ronald Araujo and Gavi. The duo have been in incredible form this season and are seen as the future of the club. Araujo and Gavi's contracts expire next summer.

— @gerardromero Manchester United have offered Ronald Araujo an €8m net salary, and Arsenal have offered €6m. Manchester United have offered Ronald Araujo an €8m net salary, and Arsenal have offered €6m.— @gerardromero https://t.co/s2d2jJzFSx

According to Football Espana, the club are nowhere near meeting the wage demands of Araujo and Gavi, though. Araujo has reportedly attracted attention from Manchester United, as per Gerrard Romero.

Gavi, meanwhile, could be available for £42 million this summer unless Barcelona extend his deal. Both players are reportedly keen to stay at the Camp Nou and be part of Xavi's project.

