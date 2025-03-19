"I’m jealous of that" - Chelsea legend John Terry opens up on why he is envious of ex-Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed why he is jealous of former club captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Englishman admitted that he was envious of Azpilicueta's FIFA Club World Cup triumph.

Terry enjoyed nearly two decades of success at Stamford Bridge after earning his first-team promotion in 1998. The former England centre-back won five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, three Carabao Cups, the Champions League, and the Europa League during his time with the Blues.

However, Terry never managed to add a Club World Cup to his trophy cabinet. He came close to winning it after his Champions League triumph in 2012, with Chelsea facing Brazilian outfit Corinthians in the Club World Cup final.

The Blues succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat against the CONMEBOL winners. Fast forward nine years and Chelsea once again booked themselves a spot in the final after their second Champions League win in 2021.

However, this time, Terry was already retired, and then-club captain Cesar Azpilicueta lifted the trophy, a feat Terry regrets he never achieved. Speaking on talkSPORT, the Englishman stated:

“I’ve never won this trophy. Cesar Azpilicueta went on to win this when he was a player and I’m jealous of that. As a player you want to be able to say you’ve won every trophy possible, and this fits into that category. It’s going to be a great event."

"Also as a player at the back end of your career you want to say ‘I’ve played in that and I’ve played against the very best.’ This is probably going to be the first time in the world where you can say every team available that is the best is going to be there. Once it kicks off, players are going to want to win it," he added.

John Terry made 717 appearances during his time with the Blues, contributing 67 goals and 27 assists.

John Terry names Chelsea's three best players this season

John Terry believes Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Enzo Fernandez have been the three best performers under Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge this season.

Despite his recent goal drought, having failed to score in his last seven league games for Chelsea, Palmer still boasts impressive numbers this term. He has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 28 league matches this season.

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Madueke have been key players for Maresca as well, with the latter bagging seven goals and three assists in 23 league appearances.

Speaking to DR Sports about the Chelsea trio, Terry stated:

"Well, Cole [Palmer] sticks out straight away, and I think Enzo [Fernandez] has been very good. Noni [Madueke] as well, I think, has done well this year, he’s done a lot better and been really direct."

