"I'm not that kind of coach" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier makes bold claim involving rotation of 2 players 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has made it clear that he will not be looking to rotate his goalkeepers this season, as per RMC Sport.

Galtier was speaking to the media ahead of PSG's clash with Brest at the Parc des Princes on September 9.

The French tactician was asked if he would consider rotating Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas throughout the campaign.

He boldly responded:

"Turnover in that position, no. I'm not that kind of coach."

He added:

"We often forget that Gigio is a young goalkeeper. We noted a bad appreciation on a corner but also the two decisive stops. We talked about it with him. I like goalkeepers with a lot of presence in the air. He has the physique, the technique, the jump and I don't want this error of judgment to slow him down in what I want to see from him. He there will be no turnover at the goalkeeper position."

Donnarumma has become PSG's first-choice goalkeeper as time has progressed since joining the club from AC Milan on a free transfer last summer.

He made 24 appearances last season, keeping nine clean sheets.

The Italian shot-stopper had been rotating with Navas under former manager Mauricio Pochettino but has become a mainstay in the starting XI under Galtier.

It leaves Navas' future up in the air with the Costa Rican now serving as backup to Donnarumma.

The former Real Madrid keeper made 26 appearances last season and managed 24 clean sheets.

Navas was reportedly set for a move to Serie A side Napoli but the Costa Rican's wage demands scuppered the potential deal.

Navas willing to remain at PSG until end of contract

Navas could stay at PSG until 2024

Navas spoke on his future three months ago where he insisted that he would be willing to see out the remainder of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

He said:

“Everything is clear, I am calm and focused on the selection. I must continue to work. We will see what happens in the future, I think it is difficult. I've always been a fighter and I like challenges... I have a two-year contract, I'm thinking about the national team and continuing in Paris, I don't see any other option.”

The veteran goalkeeper has two years left on his current contract. Navas is aware that competition for places with always prove problematic:

“In no team do they guarantee to play. When you know that you can start all the matches, it is normal that you don't like a situation like the one we had last year.”

