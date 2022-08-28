PSG star's exit hits stumbling block because of wages - Reports

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas' reported move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Napoli has been thrown into doubt due to the goalkeeper's high wage demands.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as per Le 10 Sport, his wage demands could hinder a potential transfer.

The report also claims that new Parisians boss Christophe Galtier has made it clear that Gianluigi Donnarumma is his first-choice goalkeeper this season. That would leave Navas as a luxury number two option. This is not something that would suit the Costa Rica international, especially with the FIFA World Cup taking place later this year.

Michael Rincón 🎙✍🏽 @MykeRincon Napoli have agreed personal terms with Keylor Navas. Negotiations ongoing with PSG.



¡Pura Vida a Napoles! Napoli have agreed personal terms with Keylor Navas. Negotiations ongoing with PSG.¡Pura Vida a Napoles! 🚨 Napoli have agreed personal terms with Keylor Navas. Negotiations ongoing with PSG. ⌛🇨🇷 ¡Pura Vida a Napoles! https://t.co/sXG93aFXo3

Napoli have been heavily linked to the veteran shot-stopper as they search for an upgrade on David Ospina and Alex Meret. The Partenopei are ready to offer the highly-rated keeper €6 or €7 million to move to Naples. This is far less than the €9 million he currently earns in the French capital.

Navas, 35, has enjoyed a stellar career so far, having joined Real Madrid from Levante after enjoying an incredibly successful 2014 FIFA World Cup. He played 162 times for Los Blancos, winning three Champions League titles, four Club World Cups and a La Liga championship.

The keeper then moved to PSG in 2019, where he has since made 106 appearances. He was part of the team that reached the 2020 Champions League final.

Robin Bairner @RBairner



are in talks to release Keylor Navas from his contract, according to FootMercato. Anyone need a goalkeeper? #PSG are in talks to release Keylor Navas from his contract, according to FootMercato. Anyone need a goalkeeper?#PSG are in talks to release Keylor Navas from his contract, according to FootMercato. https://t.co/HP6Agtd3kp

Christophe Galtier hints at more PSG transfer activity this summer

The Parisians have made an incredible start to their Ligue 1 title defense, winning their opening three games by an aggregate score of 17-3.

PSG have already signed five players during the current window and Galtier believes the club may be chasing more. The French coach did, however, state that fringe players may need to leave before they can bring in more stars.

Galtier told a press conference (as quoted by GOAL):

"It will change a lot during the last days of the transfer window. Players are in the process of leaving, others are waiting to join us. We'll see how it will end. We have identified the positions in which we must strengthen ourselves, take players who will add values, but whether it will be done or not, I don't know."

The Ligue 1 champions are widely expected to become French champions once again this term, but their real test will come in the Champions League. Galtier is hoping to guide PSG to their first ever triumph in Europe's elite club competition this season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Napoli will finalise the arrival of Keylor Navas.



He will become the new number 1 goalkeeper.



(Source: La Republicca) Napoli will finalise the arrival of Keylor Navas.He will become the new number 1 goalkeeper.(Source: La Republicca) 🚨 Napoli will finalise the arrival of Keylor Navas. He will become the new number 1 goalkeeper. (Source: La Republicca) https://t.co/9ikbTRxZ2n

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh