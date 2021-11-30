"I'm leaning towards them" - Chris Sutton picks between Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to reveal who he thinks will win the Premier League this season

Former footballer Chris Sutton believes Chelsea will win the Premier League ahead of title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea are currently first in the league with 30 points from 13 matches, but Manchester City are only a point adrift in second place. Liverpool, in third, are a point behind the Citizens and two behind Chelsea in what has the makings of an epic race for the Premier League title.

Premier League @premierleague 🔵 Chelsea continue to lead the pack after Matchweek 13 🔝 🔵 Chelsea continue to lead the pack after Matchweek 13 🔝 https://t.co/aFgAJuojLm

Sutton believes Thomas Tuchel's Blues will edge their rivals to the trophy come the end of the season. Speaking to Sportsmail, he said:

"Now that a third of the season has passed, I'm leaning towards Chelsea, who did sign Romelu Lukaku. But let's be honest, any one of Chelsea, City and Liverpool could win it."

However, Sutton added that it will be a closely fought battle between the three teams:

"Those three are on another level to everyone else and I'd be surprised if any of these horses fell out of the race. For the neutral, the prospect of them making this a scrap to the bitter end is exciting."

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker had originally tipped Manchester City to win the Premier League once again. Pep Guardiola's side have picked up three out of the last four top-flight titles on offer and are in the race for a fourth this year. Sutton said:

"At the start of the season, I tipped Manchester City to win the Premier League, but that came with an asterisk. It was provided they completed the signing of Harry Kane which, at the time, looked likely."

However, with the Citizens failing to sign Kane, Sutton believes Chelsea have the edge.

"Even without a striker, City are capable of being crowned champions. Their performance at Chelsea in September was one of complete control. But I sense that this will end up being a special season for Thomas Tuchel and that it will be dark blue ribbons getting tied to that trophy in May," added Sutton.

How have Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool fared against each other in the Premier League this season?

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have already played each other at least once so far this season in the Premier League.

Chelsea took on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 28. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Kai Havertz and Mohamed Salah scored either side of Reece James' red card.

The Blues then hosted Manchester City on September 25 with Guardiola's outfit coming away with a deserved 1-0 win. Gabriel Jesus scored the winner for the Citizens in an excellent defensive display.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Which of them will go furthest in Europe this season? 🤔



#UCL Honours even as Liverpool and Manchester City draw 2-2 at Anfield. 👏👏Which of them will go furthest in Europe this season? 🤔 Honours even as Liverpool and Manchester City draw 2-2 at Anfield. 👏👏Which of them will go furthest in Europe this season? 🤔#UCL https://t.co/nR654peq4z

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester City then went on to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield on October 3 in one of the best matches of the Premier League season so far. Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne scored for the visitors while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah netted for the Reds.

Edited by Parimal